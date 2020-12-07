Global Insulated Packaging Market was valued at US$ 12.23 Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2 % during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global insulated packaging market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in insulated packaging market.

The market research analysis identifies the increasing production and consumption of temperature-sensitive goods, high disposable income and healthcare awareness, urban population, growing E-Commerce industry, and development in the food & beverages sector are enhancing the growth of the global insulated packaging market.However, sustainability of the insulated packaging market majorly depends on the price of raw materials, and fluctuations in prices of raw materials is the major challenge for insulated packaging market.

Insulation material is distinct as a material or combination of different materials having low thermal conductivity to resist the heat flow. Thermal exploitation is the major concern faced during the transportation of temperature sensible products, hence, most of the major industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, healthcare, chemicals, cosmetics, etc., go through heavy insulated materials for packaging.

Based on the material type, the plastic packaging material dominate the global insulated packaging market, owing to plastic packaging is required for products to be stored under a controlled temperature and pressure range. Moreover the glass packaging material is used in the packaging of cosmetics, beverages, and vaccines to maintain their properties and the overall quality.

Based on the packaging type, Boxes & Containers packaging type are projected to increase because of climatic changes and increasing health issues. Basically, this type of packaging is required for pharmaceutical products and vaccines that have to be stored effectively in order to maintain its quality as well as protect it from any external damage.

Based on the application, Food & Beverage is the largest increasing sector and contains a significantly large share in the global market because of the rising disposable income of people, changing lifestyle, and overall growth in population.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to rising middle-class population, with high disposable incomes, and a growing demand for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCGs) sector for packaged products and the packaging industry, are the driving factors behind the growth of the global insulated packaging market. Further, factor like, densely populated areas of this region that require thermally insulated packaging solutions.

Furthermore, North America is also projected to gain larger market in future. Online marketing and changing consumer preferences are positively impact the market in this region. Europe is promisingly holding potential market share in the global insulated packaging market.

Scope of Insulated Packaging Market:

Global Insulated Packaging Market, by Type

• Rigid

• Flexible

• Semi-Rigid

Global Insulated Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Plastic

• Wood

• Corrugated Cardboards

• Glass

• Others

Global Insulated Packaging Market, by Application

• Food & Beverages

• Industrial

• Pharmaceutical

• Cosmetic

• Others

Global Insulated Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

• Boxes & Containers

• Bags & Pouches

• Wraps

• Others

Global Insulated Packaging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Insulated Packaging Market:

• Deutsche Post DHL

• E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co.

• Amcor Limited

• Sonoco Products Company

• Huhtamaki OYJ

• Constantia Flexibles

• Greiner Group

• Innovia Films

• Sofrigam

• Winpak

