Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market was valued at US$ 561 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9540 Mn by 2026 at CAGR of 42.5% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

A 3D camera is an imaging device that allows the perception of depth in images to reproduce three dimensions as accomplished through human binocular vision. Some 3D cameras utilize two or more lenses to record multiple points of view, while others use a single lens that shifts its position. 3D photography can allow an immersive frozen-in-time moment for stills or video content that seems real enough to touch.

The working principle of the 3D camera is called stereoscopy and the corresponding technology is known as stereoscopic imaging. It is a technique used to permit a three-dimensional effect, adding an illusion of depth to a flat image.

3D camera provided smartphone is one of the appearing technology that provides enhanced quality pictures and videos to end users. At the present time, the technological advance smartphones are integrated with 3D camera that can sense movement, while picking pictures and increase the picture quality.

Smartphone 3D camera has been acquiring popularity among the young generation due to its attractive features such as real sensing of the object, clarity, and HD performance.

Increase in the acquisition of smartphone and the growth in usage of 3D content across media, entertainment, and gaming industry is the key driver for the growth of the smartphone 3D camera market. The 3D camera is a new idea in the smartphone market, but features such as similarity with all smartphones and the high cost of these gadgets hamper the smartphone 3D market growth.

Some manufacturers are adopting the 3D technology in smartphone cameras to serve to the growth in demand of the customers. These camera are provided with depth sensors, which have the capacity to record quarter million 3D measurements per second and offer real-time 3D modeling of objects.

The stereoscopic technology segment dominated the global smartphone 3D camera market in 2017 and is expected to continue dominant during the forecast period because of stereoscopic technology gives reliability, precision, and high quality to capture an accurate 3D image of an object. The time-of-flight technology can sense the object movement, facial expression, and emotions and further give the picture clarity. These factors are anticipated to have a positive impact on the industry over the forecast period.

The industry is dominated by the 8MP-16MP resolution and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. Higher megapixel gives to a better quality of the picture and provides clarity to the image. But, raised cost of high megapixel cameras due to the increased price of the components used is expected to challenge growth.

The Asia Pacific dominates the market and has surpassed North America. Vast use of the smartphone by consumers in developing countries such as India and China has anticipated the increase in industry growth over the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global smartphone 3D camera market include sharp Corporation, Leica AG, Sony Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Group, Microsoft Corporation, Soft Kinetic Systems S.A., PMD Technologies, Pelican Imaging, and Samsung Electronics Limited.

