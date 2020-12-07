Global Torque Limiter Market has a high potential for fast growth in the packaging and labeling industry. Global Torque Limiter Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 348 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.96 % during a forecast period.

Global Torque limiter Market Overview:

Torque limiters are used to protect the machinery or the equipment from the excessive torque, and damage by mechanical overload. Excess torque can damage machine components such as gearing, couplings or drive shafts. It is also used to shut down a machine and dissipate any extra rotational energy.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Torque limiters are widely used in heavy-load applications to extend the lifecycle of heavy-duty machinery, which directly helps stakeholders in profiting and save on overall cost. Global Torque limiter market is foreseen a promising market growth in the near future.

Global Torque limiter Market Dynamics:

An increase in the incidence of collision because of the improper operation of hardware, rising demand for efficient and lightweight equipment in the aviation industry are acting as drivers for the torque limiter market.

Decreasing efficiency of products and lack of technological awareness about the functioning of products, increasing the resistance of torque limiters towards harsh temperatures and high-speed vibrations in many end-use industries are limiting the growth of the torque limiter market. However, an increase in the usage of torque limiters in reversing and reciprocating packaging and application areas of the railways, the construction industry is creating new opportunities for the growth of the torque limiter market in the forecast period.

Global Torque limiter Market, Segmentation Analysis

The ball & roller type segment is expected to dominate the global torque limiter market during the forecast period. Some of the driving factors like accurate response over other types of torque limiters, ability to disengage at a preset torque are expected to increase demand for ball & roller type torque limiters. Ball designs require less separation and can be more sensitive, while roller designs are useful to avoid nuisance tripping on small torque variations. The ball & roller type torque limiter offers some benefits over shear pin technology like low maintenance time.

The 501–3,000 Nm segment is expected to hold a XX % share of the global market, in terms of value, because of the large differences between the prices of up to 150 Nm torque limiters and 501–3,000 Nm torque limiters. Selecting proper torque rating is an important factor in determining the suitable torque limiter.

Region-wise, the Europe region dominates the global torque limiter market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period (2020-2027) because of the presence of prominent market key players and extensive research and development activities. However, North America region is expected to lead the global market followed by Europe. The region is expected to grow at a 5.05 % CAGR during the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a highly lucrative market for torque limiters during the forecast period because of the high adoption rate of automation for industrial processes in various sectors like energy & power, food & beverages, and paper & printing. The rapid expansion of the manufacturing industries is one of the key drivers in the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Torque limiter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Torque limiter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Torque limiter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Torque limiter Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Torque limiter Market

Global Torque limiter Market, By Type

• Friction

• Ball and rollers

• Others

Global Torque limiter Market, By Range

• Up to 150 Nm.

• 151–500 Nm.

• 501–3,000 Nm.

• Greater than 3,000 Nm.

Global Torque limiter Market, By End Use

• Steel Plants & Rolling mills.

• Plastic & Rubber.

• Paper & Printing.

• Fabricated Metal Manufacturing.

• Packaging & Labelling.

• Energy & Power.

• Others.

Global Torque limiter Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Torque limiter Market, key players

• Rexnord Corporation.

• Martin Sprocket & Gear.

• Regal Beloit Americas Inc.

• ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.

• Altra Industrial Motion.

• Dalton Gear Company.

• RINGFEDER POWER TRANSMISSION,

• Fenner Drives, Inc.

• Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG.

• KTR Systems GmbH.

• Nexen Group, Inc.

• Howdon,

• TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO.

• Cross+Morse.

• Industrial Clutch Parts Ltd.

