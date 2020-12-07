Global Vision Positioning Market was valued US$ 6.89 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.85 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.24 % during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The key factor driving the growth of the global vision positioning system market is the increase in demand for industrial automation. Industrial automation involves the deployment of robots, computers and other information technologies for ensuring the quality control, automation of manufacturing etc. Furthermore, many controllers are used in industrial processes such as stand-alone I/O modules, PLC (programmable logic controller) etc.

There has been increased demand for industrial automation due to its advantages such as high production speed, replacement of hard work, which is capable to perform tasks in extreme temperature and humidity where human beings fail to work. There has been increased adoption of industrial robots in the industrial automation sector. Therefore, the growing industrial automation industry has led to the increased adoption of automated devices such as vision sensors, smart camera, PC vision system, optimal lens, lighting system, high-speed CCD camera in the vision positioning system. Therefore, the key market players are using industrial automation devices in their vision positioning systems.

Cameras emerged as the dominant segment in the market, with a revenue share of just over 65% in 2016. Cameras form an integral part of positioning systems as they capture images of an area or tracks the position of the automated device to feed input data into the system. Major companies manufacturing positioning cameras include Sick AG, Omron Corporation, and Menzel Vision and Robotics. These companies offer 2D vision and smart cameras integrated with optic sensors. The most commonly used cameras are photometric cameras using a Charge-Coupled Device (CCD) arrays.

The North American region dominated the vision positioning system market with a revenue share of close to 35% in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The U.S. accounts for a major revenue share in the region owing to the high adoption of UAVs, AGVs, industrial robots, and space vehicles. Moreover, some of the major companies engaged in providing these solutions are based in North America.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are expected to emerge as regions conducive to market growth. DJI, a Chinese drone manufacturer, is one of the largest global developers of high-precision positioning devices. Its product “Guidance” is a visual sensing system with ultrasonic sensors, integrated visual cameras, and an advanced computer vision algorithm. The product comprises a central processor and five sensor modules. It can detect any obstacle in real time and its high-precision stereo algorithms can provide position-based information over any terrain. For specific requirements, developers can create customized applications for their ultrasonic and visual sensors. With foreign companies investing heavily in the Chinese drones market, manufacturers including Yuneec International and Hover Camera are projected to witness a growing demand for positioning devices in future

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the vision positioning market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Vision Positioning Market

Global Vision Positioning Market, By Component

• Sensors

• Camera

• Markers

• Others

Global Vision Positioning Market, By Industry Vertical

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Electrical & Electronics

• Others

Global Vision Positioning Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Vision Positioning Market

• Parrot SA.

• Senion

• LOCATA CORPORATION PTY. LIMITED.

• Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

• DJI

• OMRON Corporation

• infsoft GmbH

• ADTECH (SHENZHEN) TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

• Seegrid Corporation

• SICK AG

