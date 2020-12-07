Global Interactive Display Market was valued at US$ 8.7Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 16.2Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.08% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing implementation of interactive displays in retail sector, decreasing prices of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and improved end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications like learning, presentations, signage, way finding, and ticketing. However, high costs practiced because of customization of touch tables, and low implementation of collaborative whiteboards (IWBs) in education sector can hinder the growth of the interactive display market.

Based on the product segment,the interactive kiosks segment is projected to dominate and witness significant growth during the forecast period. Software solutions play a major role in the market as kiosk providers have to provide customized solutions to sellers as per the product and location requirement. Interactive kiosks enable retailers to provide a high level of satisfaction to consumers by offering them greater control over their purchase decisions. Through interactive kiosks, customers can choose and buy products on their own, without the assistance of the store staff. Interactive kiosks are user-friendly compared to other informative devices and can accomplish complex tasks in less time on the back of the innovative technology.

On the basis of vertical segment, the transportation segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period because of its services like making reservations, knowing ticket price, getting schedules of arrival and departure, receiving real-time status updates of reservation, and others. They also facilitate way finding for travelers and advertise brands, allowing providers to quickly and efficiently communicate to customers the requirements for traveling.

In terms of region, North America is expected to dominate the global interactive display market during the forecast period. Growing implementation of concepts like e-learning and interactive learning in the education sector is driving the growth of interactive displays in this region. Education and retail & hospitality are projected to drive the global interactive display market in North America during the forecast period.

The report offers a complete evaluation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a source of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Interactive Display Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in interactive display market.

Scope of Global Interactive Display Market

Global Interactive Display Market, by Product

• Interactive Kiosks

• Interactive Whiteboard

• Interactive Table

• Interactive Video Wall

• Interactive Monitor

Global Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size

• 17”–32” Panel Size

• 32”–65” Panel Size

• 65” and Above Panel Size

Global Interactive Display Market, by Vertical

• Retail & Hospitality

• Banking (BFSI)

• Industrial

• Healthcare

• Corporate & Government

• Transportation

• Education

• Sports and Entertainment

• Others

Global Interactive Display Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Interactive Display Market

• LG Display

• Sharp (Foxconn)

• Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

• Samsung

• NEC

• Panasonic

• ELO Touch Solutions

• Crystal Display Systems

• Horizon Display

• Viewsonic

• Gesturetek, Inc.

• Interactive Touchscreen Solutions, Inc.

• Baanto International Ltd.

• Intuilab Sa

• Qisda Corp. (BENQ)

• Boxlight

• Egan Visual, Inc.

• Hitachi

• Promethean World

• VestelElektronik

Major Table Interactive Display Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Interactive Display Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Interactive Display Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Interactive Display Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Interactive Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Interactive Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Interactive Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Interactive Display Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Interactive Display by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Interactive Display Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Interactive Display Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Interactive Display Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

