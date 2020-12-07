Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market was valued US$ xx Bn in 2019 and expected to reach US$ xx Bn by 2027, at a CAGR 5.2 % over the forecast period 2019-2027.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Oil and Gas industry is vital for the global economy. Sensors play an essential role in the control and monitoring of the oil and gas industry. Sensors are used in every step of the oil and gas industry; right from oil and gas exploration to refinery. Sensors are used to monitor various vital parameters which are crucial for stable and reliable operations. Sensors are used in hazardous conditions where human intervention is not possible. Sensors play an essential role in the safety of both man and machines. Factors Such as an increasing adoption of ultrasonic sensors, increasing demand for sensors due to refining capacity additions are propelling the global oil & gas sensors market growth. Further, growing IoT in the oil & gas industry is also propelling the global oil & gas sensors market. Increasing unconventional drilling techniques such as Mpd and directional drilling posing a prominent business opportunity for the Oil & Gas Sensors manufacturers to increase their sales in the coming years. However, there are some challenges that will hinder the growth of the market such as rising investment in the renewable sector would affect the demand for sensors.

By type, the pressure sensor type segment leading the global market with 38% market share over forecast period. A pressure sensor usually acts as a transducer, it senses the pressure and converts it into an electric signal. Further, Pressure sensors are also used to measure gauge pressure on casing and tubing on wellheads and on separator vessels. This allows the operator to rapidly adjust the flow pressure during the drilling operations, resulting in optimizing oil withdrawal rates and deal with conditions such as gas bubbles to increase the safety of the workers working in drilling operations. Increased focus on augmenting production from oil & gas wells and improved economic and operational benefits provided by technology is anticipated to drive the pressure sensor market.

By connectivity, the Wireless connectivity sensors account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Wireless sensors have a growing demand as they eliminate cables, resulting in reduced installation, operating costs and maintenance cost. Moreover, wireless sensors have a wide variety of applications in the oil & gas industry varying with different characteristics and requirements.

Geographically, The Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit higher growth between 2018 and 2026 owing to increasing adoption of industrial automation in emerging countries such as India and China are some of the key factors behind the growth of the oil & gas sensors market in this region. Moreover, according to IBEF, ONGC (India) is investing USD 2.73 Bn on drilling oil & gas wells from 2018 to 2019. Furthermore, Saudi Aramco is planning to invest in the downstream sector in India. Such factors would drive the oil and gas sensors to advertise in the country.

Report covers key developments and company profiles of major key players. Some of the key players operating in this market are Honeywell, Emerson, Lord, Siemens, ABB Ltd, Fortive, Rockwell and Indutrade. These key players exhibit near about 75-80% of global market share. By using various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as joint ventures, merger and acquisition, expansion, patent, new product launches, and strategic alliances these players are increasing their regional presence and business operations.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market.

Scope of Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market, by Type

• Pressure

• Level

• Flow

• Temperature

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market, by Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market, by Application

• Remote Monitoring

• Condition Monitoring

• Analysis

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market, by Sector

• Upstream

• Midstream

• Downstream

Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Players Operating the Global Oil & Gas Sensors Market

• Honeywell

• Emerson

• Lord

• Siemens

• ABB Ltd

• Fortive

• Rockwell

• Indutrade

• MTS Sensor Technology GmbH & Co. Kg

• General Electric (GE)

• BD Sensors

• Bosch

• TE Connectivity

