Global Oncology Nutrition Market valued at US$ 1.3Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.6Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.05%during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global oncology nutrition market has been increasing alongside the rising incidence of many forms of cancers amongst people. Diagnosis of cancer is followed up by a series of tests and therapies to control the disease from getting the next stage. This has given a drive to the growth of the global market for oncology nutrition by necessitating regular intake of food. Cancer patients are at risk of suffering from disorders relating to incorrect nutrition due to their abysmal health condition.

The deteriorating situation of ancer-affected persons also worsens their natural appetite, & therefore, the demand within the global oncology nutrition market has been escalating. A number of advancements in the domain of oncology have led to the growth of the global market and has given rise to numerous forms of nutrition for cancer patients.

Based on cancer type, neck and head cancers are serving to drive major demand in the global oncology nutrition market. This is mostly on account of the tube feeding formulas for those afflicted with neck and head cancers. Such patients usually suffer from extreme conditions such as mucositis, dysgeusia, xerostomiaand nausea and vomiting which crimps nutritional uptake.

In terms of distribution channel, hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2017. Due to the rise in cancer patients and to meet nutritional demand hospitals have indulged in providing proper meals to patients which in turn is driving the growth of the segment.Region-wise, North America accounted for the largest share of oncology nutrition market. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing in this segment can be attributed to the increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, increasing healthcare spending, large population base, and rapid improvements in the health insurance sector.

Major players operating in oncology nutrition market globally. The B. Braun a pharmaceutical company and one of the key players in the oncology nutrition market has officially opened five new and enhanced production plants also administrative buildings in Penang, Malaysia recently with state-of-the-art facilities determined mostly to protect and improve the health of the people in Malaysia and around the globel.

In 2017, Nestlé S.A. was the second-largest player in the oncology nutrition market. The company is one of the leading manufacturers of enteral feeding formulas and supplies its products directly to customers as well as institutions, wholesalers, retailers, and healthcare facilities. The company’s nutritional products range aids address a wide area of health conditions-from pediatric allergies to inborn errors of metabolism as well as from obesity to malnutrition amongst the elderly. Its strong product contribution is attributable to the production capacity of almost a billion science-based nutritional solutions per year across its portfolio.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Oncology Nutrition Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Oncology Nutrition Market.

Scope of Global Oncology Nutrition Market

Global Oncology Nutrition Market, by Cancer Type

• Head and Neck Cancers

• Stomach and Gastrointestinal Cancers

• Liver Cancer

• Pancreatic Cancer

• Esophageal Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Blood Cancer

• Others

Global Oncology Nutrition Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hospitals

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Oncology Nutrition Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Oncology Nutrition Market

• Danone

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• B.BraunMelsungen AG

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Hormel Foods

• Meiji Holdings

• Victus

• Global Health Products

• Abbott Laboratories

• Nestlé S.A.

• Aceto

• Baxter International

• BioSig Technologies

• FMC Corporation

• Hansen Medical

Major Table Oncology Nutrition Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Oncology Nutrition Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Oncology Nutrition Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Oncology Nutrition Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Oncology Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Oncology Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Oncology Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Oncology Nutrition Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Oncology Nutrition by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Oncology Nutrition Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Oncology Nutrition Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Oncology Nutrition Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

