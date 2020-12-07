Global smart thermostat market was valued US$ 1.10 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 7.30 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 26.69 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Request For View Sample Smart Thermostat Market Report Page https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29679/

A smart thermostat is a device, which is used for controlling the heating and air conditioning purposes in residential and commercial buildings. A Smart thermostat permits the consumer to control the temperature of the room.

The increasing demand for energy-efficient equipment and the surge in residential and commercial construction activities across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the global smart thermostats market. A significant rise in the installation of smart home systems and technologies in households applications are some of the prominent drivers in the global smart thermostat market. Additionally, the Increase in the sales of various smart home voice assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home is also expected to boost the global smart thermostat market. On the other hand, factors like lack of infrastructure, high installation cost and contradiction among the wireless networks are limiting the growth of the global smart thermostats market.

Residential applications are projected to grow XX % rate of CAGR in the global smart thermostat market during the forecast period. Advancement in home automation technology, increasing demand for connected homes or smart homes and growing awareness about energy saving devices among consumers are expected to increase the demand for smart thermostats in residential applications. The growing popularity of smart homes and benefits offered by thermostat like the easiness of use by cloud-based services and enhanced energy management by self-learning capabilities serves are expected to increase product demand.

A wireless network is expected to dominate the global smart thermostat market. The subsegment of a wireless network like Wi-Fi and ZigBee network technology is projected to boost the growth in the global smart thermostat market by massive network technology. Simple mode of implementation and operation is projected to increase the demand for wireless networks across the globe.

North America is expected to share significant growth in the global smart thermostat market followed by the Asia Pacific. The growth in the market is attributed to factors like Increasing government regulation on energy efficiency and IoT expansion, augmented the demand for smart thermostats. Developments to existing technologies and the appearance of new smart thermostats models are projected to drive the smart thermostat market during the forecast period. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a XX rate of CAGR in the global smart thermostat market. Rapid urbanization, increasing internet users and smart phone penetration is expected to drive the growth in the smart thermostat market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global smart thermostat market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global smart thermostat market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Market Smart Thermostat Report Here:@ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29679/

Scope of the Report for Global Smart Thermostat Market

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Component

• Display

• Temperature Sensor

• Humidity Sensor

• Motion Sensor

• Others

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Network Technology

• Wired Networking

• Wireless Network

o Wi-Fi

o Zigbee

o Z-Wave

o Bluetooth

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Application

• Residential

• Office Building

• Educational Buildings

• Industrial Building

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

Global Smart Thermostat Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Nest Labs, Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Ecobee, Inc.

• Control4 Corporation

• Ingersoll Rand PLC

• Carrier Corporation

• Nortek, Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Schneider Electric SE

• Tado GmbH

• Radio Thermostat Company of America

• Allure Energy Inc.

• Eneco

• British Gas Hive

• Lux Products Corporation.

• Pro1iaq.

Major Table Smart Thermostat Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Smart Thermostat Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Thermostat Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Smart Thermostat Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Thermostat Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Thermostat by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Thermostat Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Thermostat Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Smart Thermostat Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Smart Thermostat Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-smart-thermostat-market/29679/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com

Connect With us at LinkedIn LinkedIn

Connect with us at Facebook Facebook

Contact With Us at Twitter Twitter