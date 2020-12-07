Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market size was valued at US$ 16.7 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 24.5 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.61 % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Wafer Size, price, financial position, Wafer Size portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

Gallium nitride (GaN) is a semiconductor compound used to make devices that offer high output power with small physical volume, and high efficiency at ultra-high and microwave radio frequencies. The properties of GaN are strong power efficient compound which is capable of working with high frequency and has the ability to emit high brightness and intensity when used in Opto-semiconductor.

The major factors driving the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device industry include the huge addressable market for gallium nitride in consumer electronics and automotive, wide bandgap property of gallium nitride material encouraging innovative applications, success of gallium nitride in RF power electronics, and growing adoption of gallium nitride RF semiconductor device in military, defense and aerospace application.

The major restraint which hampers the growth of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market is high costs related to it and rising opposition from silicon carbide devices in high voltage semiconductor applications.

High material and fabrication costs and design challenges and difficulty for better efficiency are the major challenges to the growth of the market.

Growing interest in the implementation of 5G infrastructure and demand for electric and hybrid vehicles globally is making considerable opportunities for the global gallium nitride semiconductor device market.

Power Semiconductor devices segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because of its ability to reduce power loss and achieve high-speed switching with features like miniaturization, high breakdown voltage, and high-speed switching. Also, the large total addressable market such as power distribution systems, industrial systems, heavy electrical systems, turbines, heavy machinery, advanced industrial control systems are the main reasons for its faster growth.

Consumer and enterprise industry is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period owing to gallium nitride light-emitting diode are widely used in the consumer and enterprise industry, such as in laptop and notebook display, mobile display, projectors, televisions and monitor, and signs and large displays. Further, the use of gallium nitride power device in wireless charging is one of the future opportunities contributing to the growth of this industry.

APAC is estimated to hold the largest share of the gallium nitride semiconductor device market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for LEDs in various industries such as consumer and enterprise, industrial, and automotive. Additional, EV charging, and electric vehicle production markets and growing renewable energy generation are boosting the market in APAC. The market in Japan is driven by the increase in applications and many developments in the semiconductor industry. Japan plays a significant role among all geographical regions, about distribution, and being headquarters to numerous key companies in this country.

Scope of Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Wafer Size

• 2 Inch

• 4 Inch

• 6-Inch and Above

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Device Type

• Opto Semiconductor

• Power Semiconductor

• RF Semiconductor

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Application

• Power Drivers

• Supply and Inverter

• Radio Frequency

• Lighting and Laser

• Others

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Vertical

• Telecommunication

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Renewable

• Consumer and Enterprise

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Medical

• Others

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Device market

• Cree

• Infineon

• Qorvo

• Macom

• Microsemi

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

• GaN Systems

• Nichia

• Epistar

• Samsung

• Analog Devices

• Panasonic

• Texas Instruments

• Ampleon

• Sumitomo Electric

