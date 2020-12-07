

Global Optoelectronic Components Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Global Optoelectronic Components Market

Increasing use of the infrared components in the automobile and camera increases the demand for optoelectronic components market. Low power consumption is one of the main driving factors that contribute to the market growth. Increasing investments in R&D and the technological advancements in the LED communication offer new growth opportunities to the market. Consumer electronics is the major consumer of optoelectronic components which are used in the numerous LED drivers and ICs, image sensors, laser diodes, and others is anticipated to boost the market. On the other hand, the high cost of devices and easy availability of the low-cost substitute technologies are hindering the market optoelectronic components growth.

Based on components, LED drivers and ICs form the biggest optoelectronic components segment and held 37.59 % of all revenue in the global market in 2014. By the end of 2026, the second leading components segment is projected to by image sensors.

Geographically, Asia Pacific generated the leading share of revenue from optoelectronic components in 2014, followed by North America with XX % of the revenue. Both regions have benefitted enormously from the rapid adoption of optoelectronic components in multiple application areas. Most optoelectronic components are regarded at reliable and cost-effective, making them popular in Asia Pacific. Europe held the third biggest revenue share from optoelectronic components in 2014 because of their rising usage in the automotive sector. Distant from consumer electronics, the Asia Pacific demand for optoelectronic components is also coming from the defense, healthcare, and aerospace sectors.

Global optoelectronic components report includes presents growth scenario, opportunities, market share and optoelectronic components industry size. The report begins with the definition, market scope, classification, and optoelectronic components market size estimation. The optoelectronic components market competition, market dynamics, industry plans & policies and future demand is analyzed. The restrictions and threats to the development of optoelectronic components market are analyzed in detail. This study examines the development status, past and present market scenario and growth rate.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global optoelectronic components market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global optoelectronic components market.

Scope of Global Optoelectronic Components Market

Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By Components

• LED Driver and IC

o General LED

o HV LED

• OLED

• Image Sensor

o CMOS Image Sensor

o CCD Image Sensor

o Others

• Infrared Component

o Infrared Emitting Diode

o Irda Transceiver

o Infrared Detector

• Optocouplers

o 4 Pin Optocoupler

o 6 Pin Optocoupler

o High Speed Optocoupler

o IGBT Gate Driver

o Isolation Amplifier

o Others

• Laser Diode

o Near Infrared

o Red Laser Diode

o Blue Laser Diode

o Green Laser Diode

• Others

Global Optoelectronic Components Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Optoelectronic Components Market

• Nichia Corporation (Japan)

• Avago Technologies (U.S.)

• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.(U.S.)

• Cree, Inc. (U.S.)

• EPISTAR Corporation (Taiwan)

• OSRAM (Germany)

• Royal Philips Electronics (Netherlands)

• Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

• Finisar Corporation (U.S.)

• Sharp Corporation (Japan)

• NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

• STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland)

• Infineon Technologies AG(Germany)

• Diodes

• Incorporated (U.S.)

• Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (U.S.)

• Fairchild Semiconductor (U.S.)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

• Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.)

