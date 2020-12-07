Global Electronic Logging Device Market is electronic hardware, which is attached to a commercial motor vehicle engine to record driving hours. The driving hours of commercial drivers are regulated by a set of regulations.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

To improve operational efficiency in fleet owning organizations will play a vital role in global electronic logging device market. Mandatory regulation concering with the commercial vehicle is also expected to boost the growth in the global electronic logging device market. Furthermore, cost sensitivity of fleet owners regardsing with the deployment of advanced fleet management technologies and lack of consciousness among drivers and fleet owners in developing countries are limiting the growth in the global electronic logging device market. On the other hand, Increasing potential for 5g technology is an opportunity in the global electronic logging device market.

Intermediate services are expected to lead the global electronic logging device market. These services includes ELD compliance, GPS tracking, and alerts.These services are mostly adapted by mid- and upper mid-sized fleet owners. Intermediate services has high demand from the North America and Europe regions, which have significant mid- and large-sized fleet operations.

Embedded electronic logging devices delivers more features and offer the service secure and reliable. Furthermore, high cost is limiting the demand for the embedded electronic logging device. Strict government regulations concerning the safety of drivers and vehicles, rules related to electronic logging deviceare projected to be implemented during forecast years in developing countries across the globel.

By Geographically, Europe is exected to share significant share in the global electronic logging device market followed by North America. In Europe, electronic logging device is also known as digital tachograph, which is designed to record data related to the procedure of the vehicle and driver activity. Strict regulations concerning with the commercial vehicle are expected to increase the demand for electronic logging device market. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow at XX% of CAGR during the forecast period. In U.S., there were nearly about 1.47 million truckers adopted the electronic logging device. Many of the truckers are adapting to the new rule, which is regarding with the driving limits. Truckers are restricted by federal law to driving no more than 11 hours a day. Drivers must be then off duty for 10 consecutive hours.

The key players are adopting various strategies to enlarge their global presence and increase the global electronic logging device market shares. Some of the key strategies implemented by the key players include expansions & investments, new product launch, acquisitions, new product developments, and agreements.For instance, In 2017,Geotab company move in into a partnership with ALK Technologies, which is a transportation technology company.This Partnershipmade ALK’s truck navigation application available on the Geotab Marketplace , which help drivers and fleet managers streamline operations and exploit productivity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by component, form factor, vehicle type, service, and region and, project the global electronic logging device market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global electronic logging device market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Electronic Logging Device Market

Global Electronic Logging Device Market, ByComponent

• External Display

• Telematics Unit

• Others

Global Electronic Logging Device Market,By Form Factor

• Embedded

• Integrated

Global Electronic Logging Device Market,By Service

• Entry-Level Services

• Intermediate Services

• High-End Services

Global Electronic Logging Device Market, By Vehicle Type

• Truck

• Bus

• Light commercial vehicle

Global Electronic Logging Device Market,By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players :

• Trimble Inc.

• Omnitracs

• TeletracNavman US Ltd

• Geotab Inc. A

• Donlen

• Garmin Ltd

• Verizon

• AT&T

• WorkWave

• HEM Data Corporation

• Danlaw Technologies

• Influx Technology

• Merchants Fleet Management

• Leaseplan USA

• Intrepid Control Systems

• Masternaut

• Tomtom Telematics

• Wheels

• Vector Informatik

• Racelogic

