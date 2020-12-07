Global 3D Projector Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The 3D Projector market will witness an increased demand at a worldwide level on account of the wide utilization of 3D technology by the industry players to capture a bigger share of the market. 3D projectors are widely being utilized for educational purposes, home theatre, scientific applications and specialty business. The gaming vendors are also capitalizing on 3D technology and are gaining a competitive edge continually by using different ways of implementing 3D technology. However, the requirement of huge funds can restrain the 3D projector market growth.

Based on technology, DLP is the leading segment of the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. DLP projectors can withstand a harsh environment and are compatible with high-definition TV programs and high-definition DVD content, offering clear, sharp, and vivid images. Such factors give to higher adoption of DLP projectors, which, in turn, drives the growth of the market.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing adoption of advanced technologies in the entertainment segment in the APAC provides an opportunity for the growth of the market. There has been observed a rising preference for 3D movies from the audience in the Asian countries. Such as, several production houses have started releasing 3D versions of films exclusively for China owing to the developing interest of audience toward 3D movies. According to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film, and Television (SAPPRFT), China is likely to have over 60,000 cinema screens by 2020.

Several major players operating in the market for a 3D projector. Sony was the largest player within the market for the 3D projector in 2018. It mostly deals in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, devices, instruments, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals, and industrial markets.

A recent development in 3D projector market: In December 2018, Optoma presented 2 new 4K UHD projectors 4K550 and 4K550ST that are intended for professional, corporate, and house of worship environment.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Projector Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global 3D Projector Market.

Scope of the Global 3D Projector Market

Global 3D Projector Market, By Technology

• DLP

• LCD

• LCoS

Global 3D Projector Market, By Light Source

• Laser

• LED

• Hybrid

• Metal Halide

• Others

Global 3D Projector Market, By Brightness

• Less than 2,000 lumens

• 2,000 to 3,999 lumens

• 4,000 to 9,999 lumens

• 10,000 and above lumens

Global 3D Projector Market, By Resolution

• VGA

• XGA

• HD & Full HD

• 4K and Above

Global 3D Projector Market, By Application

• Cinema

• Education

• Business

• Home Theater & Gaming

• Events & Large Venues

• Others

Global 3D Projector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global 3D Projector Market

• Sony

• Optoma

• Epson

• Barco

• Vivitek Corporation

• BenQ

• Christie Digital

• JVCKenwood (JVC)

• NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.

• Panasonic

• Viewsonic

• Acer

• Boxlight

• Canon

• Dell

• Digital Projection

• Dukane

• InFocus

• Sim2

• Wolf Cinema

