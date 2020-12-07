Global 3D Sensor Market was valued USD XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 6.2% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

3D sensor is a depth sensing technology that amplifies camera capabilities for facial and object recognition in augmented gaming, reality, autonomous driving and a wide range of applications.

The combination of different sensing elements such as Time of Flight (ToF), ultrasound, and structured light technologies. 3D sensor required increasing demand for gesture analysis application, and plays an important role in increasing the performance and efficiency of a large complex system in sectors like electronic and automotive.

Advancements in camera technology and demand for 3D sensors device in 3D gaming technology are important factors driving the growth of the market. High maintenance & refurbishment cost of 3D sensor technology is a key market challenge. The application of 3D motion detection sensor for indoor and outdoor navigation, especially in media applications using cameras and making 3D sensor well-matched with nanotechnology across a range of applications over major growth during forecast period.

Global 3D Sensor Market Drivers:

Manufacturers in the 3D sensor identification are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Furthermore, strategic mergers, acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers. There are different types of products, which include pressure sensor, temperature sensor, image sensor and proximity Sensor. Furthermore, rapid technological developments open up abundance of new applications across different industry verticals, where these sensors can be used.

In June 2019 Infineon was launched, which is an ‘3D image Sensor solution for the mobile device , the REAL3 IRS2381C. The IRS2381C image Sensor was provided a premium, secure, real-time 3D viewing experience that delivers unique performance regardless of lighting conditions, including outdoor. Additionally, in January 2018 Intel released two ready-to-use ‘real sense depth cameras, in the D415, and D435, that allow developers to build 3D depth sensing into any design, but they are also ready to be implanted into high-volume products.

The need for advanced security and a surveillance camera is expected to provide growth opportunities to the market at XX%. Increasing XX% for consumer electronics is expected to provide opportunities to increase the company’s profits. Secondly, manufacturing industries by using 3D Sensor technology detect faults in the size and shape of the manufactured products. The automobile industry is employing 3D Sensors to continuously scan vehicles, with the purpose of enable improved safety and aid in developing the autonomous/driverless technology.

Global 3D Sensor Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific attained the largest market share, because adoption of 3D Sensors for logistics and transportation, medical devices, automobiles, and consumer electronics. Furthermore, for security solutions the popularity of connected devices combined with the adoption of object detection devices is therefore likely to fuel market growth during the forecast period.

North America and United States is expected to be the largest and fastest growing market because of the great requirements coming from the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, which have been employing 3D Sensors for multiple applications in their domains. In Apple’s product, iPhone is playing a major role in increasing the demand for smartphones in the United States. The customers required image quality, such as laptops, and Ultra HD, or 4K television sets fuel market growth during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global 3D Sensor market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global 3D Sensor market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global 3D Sensor market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Drones Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global 3D Sensor market make the report investor’s guide.

Global 3D Sensor Market report segments the market on the basis of:

Global 3D Sensor Market, by Technology:

• Projected-light / Structured-light

• Stereo-Vision

• Time of Flight

• Ultra Sound

Global 3D Sensor Market, by Type:

• Image Sensor

• Accelerometer Sensor

• Acoustic Sensor

Global 3D Sensor Market, by End Users:

• Industrial

• Automotive

• Logistics

• Aerospace

• Defense

• Consumer electronics

• Healthcare

• Medical devices

Global 3D Sensor Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global 3D Sensor Market, Major Players:

• PMD technologies

• Microchip Technologies

• Movea SA

• Omnivision

• Pointgrab

• Qualcomm Inc.

• Reactrix

• Samsung Electronics

• Softkinetic

• Sony Corp

• Texas Instrument

• Cognivue Corp

• Sick AG

• Occipital Inc.

• XYZ Interactive Technologies

• SoftKinetic SA

• LMI Technologies

