Serverless Architecture Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Serverless architectures depend on third-party services known as Backend as a Service (BaaS). Such architectures remove the need for a conventional server system sitting behind an application. Such systems reduce operational costs and complexities of vendor dependencies and supporting services.

Control over loss of infrastructure, more time and efforts for switching from one vendor to other, restriction from penetration test are some restraining factors that would affect the growth of serverless architecture market. Elimination of the need to manage servers for reducing infrastructure costs, shift from DevOps to serverless computing, easing development, management, execution and proliferation of microservices architecture are some of the major factors propelling the market around the world.

Serverless Architecture Market is segmented by service type, industry vertical, organization size, deployment model and region. In the case of verticals, media and entertainment segment is expected to reach at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The serverless architecture provides the solution to manage enormous volume of digital media and data generated across applications. It enables media and entertainment segment to manage their workflows and processes in a scalable, flexible way.

Among regions, North America is likely to have the largest market share during the forecast period. North American countries are the early adopter of serverless architecture technology and globalization of cloud. North America is developed market due to various factors such as advanced IT infrastructure, standard regulations, the presence of a large number of enterprises and availability of technical expertise.

Microsoft works on the serverless things. The company has created its own basic functions for juggling events. Microsoft built some sophisticated tools that are more accessible to semi-programmers.

Scope of the Serverless Architecture Market report

Serverless Architecture Market, by Service Type

• Automation and Integration Services

• Monitoring Services

• API Management Services

• Security

• Support and Maintenance

• Training and Consulting

• Others (metering and billing, reporting and analytics services)

Serverless Architecture Market, by Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecommunications and IT

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Public Sector

• Manufacturing

• Media and Entertainment

• Others (energy and utilities, travel and hospitality and education)

Serverless Architecture Market, by Organization Size

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Serverless Architecture Market, by Deployment Model

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Serverless Architecture Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• Latin America

Serverless Architecture Market Key Players

• Amazon Web Services

• Google

• Alibaba Cloud

• Huawei Technologies Co.

• IBM Corporation

• Dell Boomi Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Joyent Inc.

• Oracle

• CA Technologies

• Rackspace

• TIBCO

• Platform9

• Syncano

• NTT Data

• Iron.io

• StdLib

• Realm

• Galactic Fog

• ModuBiz

• Tarams

• Synk

• Dynatrace

• Fiorano Software

• Mnjrasoft

• SixSq

• Twistlock

Major Table Serverless Architecture Market of Contents Report

Chapter One: Serverless Architecture Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Serverless Architecture Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Serverless Architecture Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Serverless Architecture Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Serverless Architecture Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Serverless Architecture Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Serverless Architecture Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Serverless Architecture by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Serverless Architecture Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Serverless Architecture Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Serverless Architecture Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

