Global Flexible Electronics Market is expected to grow from USD 19.32 Billion in 2019 to USD XX Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% between 2019 and 2027. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global Flexible Electronics Market is a technology used to assemble electronic circuits on flexible substrates. Materials such as transparent conductive polyester film and polyimide are used for obtaining such a flexible substrate surface. Flexible electronic circuit manufactured using identical components used for rigid printed circuit boards which allow the circuit board to conform to the desired shape, or to flex during its use.

Global Flexible Electronics Market has several advantages over traditional substrate material, which include potential to replace multiple rigid boards or connectors, single-sided circuits are ideal for dynamic or high-flex applications and availability of stacked FPCs in various configurations. An alternative methodology to flexible electronics is various etching techniques to thin down the traditional silicon substrate to few tens of micrometers to gain reasonable flexibility, referred to as flexible silicon.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/2156

Increasing demand in consumer electronics, high penetration of consumer electronic devices like smart watches, smart glasses, smartphones, e-books, and e-papers, continuous technological development, low-cost of production as compared to rigid substrates, increasing adoption of displays, thin-film photovoltaics, and printed sensors have driven the growth of Flexible Electronics Market. However, high investment cost, increasing competition with the newest technologies, complexity in the assembly process, lack of primary standardized infrastructure for manufacturing are restraining the flexible electronics market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• The LCD display and OLED to hold a larger share of the flexible electronics market during the forecast period owing to a wide use of display panels in smartphones, smart wearables, and televisions. OLED lightings are expected to register the highest growth as they are expected to be increasingly used in an automotive application

• From component’s segment, display segment accounted for the share of over 50% of the flexible electronics market in 2016. Increased use of displays in laptops, desktops, smartphones, and notebooks is fuelling growth if the flexible electronics market in the display segment

• Among the application segment, the automotive industry is expected to hold the largest share of Flexible Electronics Market. between 2019 to 2026 due to increases in the adoption rate of sensors, OLED lighting panels, and flexible displays

• In 2016, North America accounted for over 30% share of the flexible electronics market. Presence of key players in the region, numerous research universities, and governments increased investment in research projects are expected to fuel the regional market growth over forecast period

Key Highlights:

• Analyzes competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Flexible Electronics Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Flexible Electronics Market on the basis of components, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Flexible Electronics Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Flexible Electronics Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/2156

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Flexible Electronics Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Flexible Electronics Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Flexible Electronics Market Are:

• Samsung Group (Samsung Electronics & Samsung SDI)

• Solar Frontier

• LG Group (LG Display & LG Chem)

• First Solar

• Panasonic

• 3M

• E Ink Holdings

• Pragmatic Printing

• Heliatek

• Brightvolt

• Konica Minolta

• Blue Spark Technologies

• Multi-Fineline Electronix

• Palo Alto Research Center

• Cymbet Corporation

Key Target Audience:

• Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors

• Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• Venture capitalists and startups

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Global Flexible Electronics Market:

Research report categorizes the Flexible Electronics Market based on component, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Flexible Electronics Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Flexible Electronics Market, by Component:

• Display

• Sensor

• Battery

• Thin-Film Photovoltaics

• OLED Lighting

Global Flexible Electronics Market, By Application:

• Energy & Power

• Healthcare

• Energy & Power

• Automotive

• Military, Defense, and Aerospace

• Industrial

Global Flexible Electronics Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: flexible-electronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global flexible-electronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global flexible-electronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America flexible-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe flexible-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific flexible-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America flexible-electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue flexible-electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global flexible-electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global flexible-electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global flexible-electronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of flexible-electronics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/flexible-electronics-market/2156

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com