Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market was valued US$ XX Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1.49 Billion by 2026, at CAGR of XX % during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision-makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Portable ultrasound devices include wireless features like Bluetooth and any near-field communication are designed to deliver highly equipped home-based healthcare service for individuals. These devices assist in increasing mobility, connectivity, and transportability. Advancement in technology also permits these medical devices to be power-driven or recharged with remote by use of fabrics and plastics. In the current situation, portable ultrasound machines are being adapted in order to meet the rising business demands due to its profitability.

The ultrasound device uses sound waves to produce pictures of the inside of the body. It is used to help diagnose the causes of infection, swelling and pain in the body’s internal organs and to examine a baby in pregnant women and brain and hips in infants. It’s also used to help to diagnose heart conditions, guide biopsies, and assess damage after a heart attack. These devices offer great benefits, it eliminates the stress of patients having to wait hours to receive a check-up and instead gives the quick results.

The increase in the use of portable ultrasound devices offers a wide range of benefits that helps to drive the market. Due to growing old-age population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, such as India and China is also driving the growth of the global market. The restraints of this market are the stringent regulations for the approval of portable ultrasound devices.

Geographically, Europe is predicted to maintain dominance in the global market of portable ultrasound device during the forecast period (2017-2026). The North-America holds the second position in this market after Europe and may continue to hold this position during the forecast period. However, the Asia- Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth globally due to large population pool and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Portable Ultrasound Device Market

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Portable Ultrasound Device Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market.

Scope of Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market

Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market, By Type of Device

• Mobile Ultrasound Device

• Hand-Held Ultrasound Device

Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market, By Application

• Cardiovascular

• Obstetrics And Gynecology

• Gastric

• Musculoskeletal

• Others

Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Others

Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Portable Ultrasound Device Market

• GE Healthcare

• Fujifilm SonoSite

• Philips Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Toshiba Medical

• Samsung Medison

• Esaote

• Hitachi Aloka

• Terason

• BenQ Medical

• Signostics

• Chison

• MobiSante

• Ecare

• Zhuhai Carelife

• Zoncare

