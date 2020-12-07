Global Lifting Columns Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The regular need for efficient and automated work of lifting different equipment and heavy loads in various industries such as industrial automation, packaging healthcare industry is expected to drive the lifting column market. The demand for lifting columns is also growing owing to the need for enhancing manufacturing capacity by using time-saving technologies.

The technical benefits of the lifting column, such as operating manually and automatically, is projected to drive the growth of the lifting column market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the advancement of technology to operate a lifting column using mobile devices also attracts the consumer. Moreover, the increasing accident rates across the globe have also increased the demand for lifting columns as hospitals need adjustable beds and chairs where patients can be cured comfortably.

Based on the application, the healthcare sector leading the global lifting columns market, manual operations were a must to move the products and adjust them for an accurate workable condition. With the advancements in technology, there are development of lifting columns that could be operated by a mobile device like a remote. With the help of remote control and wireless technology, one could adjust the situation of any product within the facility.

On the basis of region allergy relieving eye drops market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the North America had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the lifting columns market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of modular kitchens and movable desks with monitors and the rising level of industrialization has improved the use of lifting columns in the region. Moreover, the lifting columns market in the Americas will also be driven by the adoption of advanced device controls that will enable users to control operations remotely.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Lifting Columns Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Lifting Columns Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Lifting Columns Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Lifting Columns Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Lifting Columns Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Lifting Columns Market

Global Lifting Columns Market, by Type

• Multi-stage lifting columns

• Two-stage lifting columns

Global Lifting Columns Market, by Application

• Industrial sector

• Healthcare sector

• Ergonomics

Global Lifting Columns Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Lifting Columns Market

• Thomson

• Linak

• Phoenix Mecano

• Hettich

• TiMOTION

• DewertOkin

• HOERBIGER

• Ketterer

• Roemheld

• SUSPA

• X2 Technology

