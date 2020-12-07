Global current sensor market size was US$ 2.4 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.56 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.34% during forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Market Definition

A current sensor is an electronic device which is used to detect electric current in a wire and to convert it into an easily measured output voltage signal which is proportional to that current. The generated output signal then used to display the measured current in an ammeter and can be stored for additional analysis in a data acquisition system. There are various current sensors are available in the market which are suitable for a specific current range and environmental condition.

Market Dynamics

Growing market for consumer electronics and semiconductor equipments industry is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Emerging market for Hall Effect current sensors, rising development in the new vehicle technologies and automotive electronic control systems, extensive adoption of IoT and IioT technologies and surge in the demand and production of battery-powered applications and renewable energy forms are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Wide range applications of current sensing technology in electronic system such as in over-current protection and supervising circuits, battery life chargers and indicators, voltage and current regulators, ground fault detectors, AC/DC converters, communications devices, switch-mode and linear power supplies, overload protection and motor speed controls are propelling the growth of market.

However, lack of galvanic separation and heat dissipation are major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of market. Accuracy over a varying temperature range and entrance of new alternatives current sensing technologies could hinder the growth of market.

Global Current Sensor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, open loop current sensor segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to witness steady growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Open-loop current sensors measure AC and DC currents and supply electrical isolation between the output of the sensor and the circuit being measured. They are less expensive than other current sensors, which is driving the growth of market. They are widely used in the battery powered circuits because of their lower power consumption and compact size. Also growing demand of open loop current sensors in some potential applications such as in variable speed drives, welding machines, over current protection and UPS are expected to improve growth of market during forecast period. Alternatively, closed loop sensor segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. This is due to their use in potential applications like variable speed drives, over current protection, Servo, robotics, ground fault detectors, watt meters and power supplies.

By technology, Hall Effect current sensing segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A Hall Effect current sensor enables contactless detection of DC and AC currents using a magnet-electric converting hall element. These sensors used to reduce power loss of the target current circuit and it has a simple design with high reliability. The wide adoption of Hall Effect sensors in industrial and automotive devices is driving the growth of market.

Global Current Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan and India are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to massive presence of current sensor manufacturing companies. Growing industrial developments in automotive sector in the region is driving the growth of market.

The increasing population and growing industrialization and urbanization in developing economies have encouraged the rapid development in APAC region, which will further improving the demand of current sensors in industries such as energy, automotive, healthcare and many others.

Global Current Sensor Market: Key Development

In March 2020, Kohshin Electric Corporation announced the introduction of its new current sensor HP-PN series for industrial devices.

In April 2018, Eaton announced that company is integrating next-generation optical sensing technology, provided by Micatu GridView Optical Solutions into its portfolio of grid monitoring solutions for utility customers. Eaton’s agreement with Micatu helps global utility customers enhance voltage and current sensing precision to improve grid monitoring.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Current Sensor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Current Sensor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Current Sensor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Current Sensor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Current Sensor Market

Global Current Sensor Market, By Sensor Type

• Digital/Inductive Current Sensor

• Open Loop Current Sensor

• Closed Loop Current Sensor

Global Current Sensor Market, By Current Type

• Alternating Current (AC)

• Direct Current (DC)

Global Current Sensor Market, By Technology

• Hall-Effect Current Sensing

• Giant Magnetoresistive (GMR) Current Sensing

Global Current Sensor Market, By Application

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Energy

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Telecom and Networking

• Others

Global Current Sensor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Current Sensor Market, Key Player

• Honeywell International Inc

• Infineon Technologies

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Allegro MicroSystems

• Kohshin Electric Corporation

• Stmicroelectronics N.V

• Vacuumschmelze Gmbh & Co

• Shenzhen Socan Technology

• Electrohms

• TDK Corporation

• Texas Instruments

• Pulse Electronics Corporation

• API Technologies

• Tamura Corporation of America

• Melexis

• Silicon Laboratories, Inc

