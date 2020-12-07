North America Temperature Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2019 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Temperature Sensors measure the quantity of heat energy or even coldness, which is being generated by an object or system that allows one to sense or detect any form of physical change resulting due to the temperature producing either from an analog or digital output.

The Temperature Sensor market in North America is divided into product type, process end-use application, non-process end-use application, and geography. By product type, the market is classified into thermistor, thermocouple, temperature sensor IC, resistive temperature detector, bimetallic temperature sensor, fiber-optic temperature sensor, an infrared temperature sensor. Based on process end-use application, the market comprises oil and gas, metal, plastics, chemical and petrochemical, energy and power, food and beverages, refining, and glass. On the basis of non-process end-use application, the market includes healthcare, automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace & defense, and HVAC.

North America is focusing on the cost savings related to a more compact system forcing manufacturers to develop a smarter solution. The standalone sensors offer integral electronics, and temperature compensation that is acceptable for applications having adequate space, however being unsuitable for compact or miniature systems. Uncompensated sensors are lower in cost and offer flexibility in electronics. Compensated sensors are easier to use characterized over pressure and temperature at the factory. An amplifier module is also needed to get the desired output.

In most cases in the USA, the use of remote electronics offer the best options while using embedded sensors. Depending upon the technology and media, the various embedded sensors are used in high temperature, vibration, and radiation environments keeping electronics separated from these hostile environments.

The digital temperature sensors help monitors in industrial heating and cooling systems. Control smart thermostats and thermocouples provide feedback to different boiler controls in industry and in a home. For commercial aircraft, thermistor measure air and gas temperature, with miniature and lightweight design saving space in small systems.

North America is one of the major markets for Temperature sensor globally with US and Canada forming two major regions profiled under the scope of the study. The growing influence of technologically advanced sensor for various temperature measurement in industries along with rapid expansion of automation manufacturing is boosting demand for Temperature sensors in North America.

Key Highlights:

• North America Temperature Sensor market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Temperature Sensor market

• North America Temperature Sensor Market segmentation on the basis of type, process end-use application, non-process end-use application, and geography

• North America Temperature Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

• Temperature Sensor market analysis and forecast for major countries have been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the North America Temperature Sensor Market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the market value for North America Temperature Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the North America Temperature Sensor market include:

• Honeywell international Inc.

• Infineon technologies AG

• Qualcomm Inc.

• STMicroelectronics

• Capgo

• North American Sensors Corporation

• QTI Sensing Solutions

• Sens 2B

• Omega Engineering

• C-Temp

• Stellar Tech

Key Target Audience:

• Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

• Temperature sensors manufacturers

• Component suppliers

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

Scope of the North America Temperature Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Temperature Sensor market based on product type, process end-use application, non-process end-use application, and geography.

North America Temperature Sensor Market, By Product Type:

• Thermistor

• Thermocouple

• Temperature Sensor IC

• Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

• Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

• Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor

• Infrared Temperature Sensor

North America Temperature Sensor Market, By Process End-Use Application:

• Oil and Gas

• Metal

• Plastics

• Chemical and Petrochemical

• Energy and Power

• Food and Beverages

• Refining

• Glass

North America Temperature Sensor Market, By Non-Process End-Use Application:

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• HVAC

North America Temperature Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

o US

o Canada

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

North America Temperature Sensor Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES & SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration &Growth Prospect Mapping

4. NORTH AMERICA TEMPERATURE SENSOR PRODUCT TYPE ESTIMATES & TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)

4.1. Temperature Sensor Market: Product Type Analysis

4.2. Thermistor

4.2.1. Thermistor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.3. Thermocouple

4.3.1. Thermocouple market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.4. Temperature Sensor IC

4.4.1. Temperature Sensor IC market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.5. Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD)

4.5.1. Resistive Temperature Detector (RTD) market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.6. Bimetallic Temperature Sensor

4.6.1. Bimetallic Temperature Sensor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.7. Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor

4.7.1. Fiber Optic Temperature Sensor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.8. Infrared Temperature Sensor

4.8.1. Infrared Temperature Sensor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

