Bioprocessing reagents market constitute both industrial and lab based reagents aimed at developing superior procedures so as to increase product yield. These reagents are used in bioprocessing of biological cells and hence named as bioprocessing reagents. Bioprocessing of cell cultures involve three stages, upstream, downstream processing and cleaning. Accordingly, bioprocessing reagents are also used in various stages of bioprocessing. The bioprocessing reagents used in upstream bioprocessing, constitute the largest pool of bioprocessing reagents products in bioprocessing reagents market.

Many manufacturers across the globe offer a wide selection of high quality bioprocessing reagents. These reagents are available in the market in different volumes and quantities. Bioprocessing reagents are sold across different end users for research and testing to large scale manufacturing operations. Bioprocessing reagents are mostly available in the market as in cGMP grade. It provides customers an authenticity of high quality PRODUCT and compliance to support their cGMP manufacturing operations.

The global bioprocessing reagents market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user

On the basis of Product type, the Bioprocessing Reagents market is segmented into:

Upstream Regents

Antibiotics

Attachment and Matrix Factors

Biological Buffers

Biological Detergents

Cell Dissociation Reagents

Cell Freezing Reagents

Cell Separation Reagents

Cell Viability Kits and Reagents

Mycoplasma Kits and Reagents

Miscellaneous Reagents

Downstream Reagents

Protein Precipitation Reagents

Protein Purification Reagents

Chromatography Reagents

Cleaning Reagents

On the basis of end user, the Bioprocessing Reagents market is segmented into:

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industries

Clinical research Organizations

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Food Industries

Academic Research Institutes

Others

The global bioprocessing reagents market will witness robust growth due to increase demand for biologically processed products such as proteins, hormones, antibiotics, steroids for human wellbeing and treatment for chronic, acute, and infectious diseases across the globe. These diseases require bioprocessed products such as antibiotics and hormones for their treatment. The global bioprocessing reagents market will also grow significantly in the forecast period due to technological advancements in life science, biopharmaceutical and large food industries where these products have optimal usage. These bioprocessing reagents also have broad applications in in-vitro bioprocess operations such isolation, separation, purification, and up to a certain extent amplification of the biological molecules from the tests samples.

With advancements in healthcare and food industries, usage of bioprocessing reagents are likely to increase in the forecast period. Increase in number of food processing and beverage industries across the globe will increase the demand for bioprocessing reagents. New disease emergence and outbreak have also created challenges as well as new opportunities for biopharmaceutical companies to develop new drug resistance antibiotics, which are produced from bioprocess technology. This will also create opportunities for bioprocessing reagents market to flourish in future. Rapid growth of bioprocessing reagents has also been observed in the emerging markets. This is projected to be one of the key drivers of the bioprocessing reagents market. Moreover, bioprocessing reagents used in downstream processing are anticipated to have the largest share in the bioprocessing reagents industry, which also is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR. Additionally, wide range of applications of bioprocessing reagents in biopharmaceutical and other industries are anticipated to drive market of bioprocessing reagents during the forecast period.

Geographically, the global bioprocessing reagents market has been segmented into major regions: such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East and South Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa and Emerging nations. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global bioprocessing reagents market in the forecast period. Europe is likely to hold the second largest share of the global bioprocessing reagents market in the future. Highly developed health care infrastructure, rising geriatric population treated using biological medications (manufactured from bioprocess technology), and presence of large manufacturing hub of many pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will lead to dominance of North America and Europe bioprocessing reagents market in forecast period. The bioprocessing reagents market of East Asia is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rise in foreign direct investment in bioprocessing industries, rapidly increasing in number of both biotech institutes and research laboratories in the region.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global bioprocessing reagents market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ITW Reagents Division, BioVectra, Inc., BD, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Merck KGaA, JSR Life Sciences, Sartorius Group, Lonza, and Gyros Protein Technologies AB. These players are adopting sophisticated techniques in the development of bioprocess reagents technology which will help them for expansion of their product offerings, strengthen geographical presence, and gain strong market share.

