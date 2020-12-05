Telecom tower is high structures intended to support antennas for telecommunications as well as broadcasting. There is various type of telecom towers including lattice tower, guyed tower, monopole tower, camouflage towers, and mobile (vehicle mounted) tower. The second generation (2G) mobile telecommunication provided a major enhancement to the mobile telecom industry as it surprised customers with internet browsing offering on mobile phones along with clear voice calling services. Most of the countries possess 5G connectivity which is an extremely dense networking system given that real-time voice calling as well as superior data transfer rate.

Top players in Global Telecom Towers Market are:

American Tower Corporation (United States), Helios Towers Africa (United States), Bharti Infratel Ltd. (India), China Tower Corporation (United States), SBA Communications Corp. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Crown Castle International Corporation (United States), T-Mobile Towers (United States), GTL Infrastructure Inc. (India) and Verizon Communications Inc. (United States)

Telecom Towers Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Lattice Tower, Guyed Tower, Monopole Tower, Camouflage Towers, Mobile (Vehicle Mounted) Tower), Ownership (Operator-Owned, JV, Private-Owned), Installtion (Rooftop, Ground-Based), Fuel Type (Renewable, Non-Renewable)

Market Drivers

Growing Reach of Mobile Phones to Almost Every Remote Area

Increasing Rivalry among Service Provider for Better Network Coverage

Market Trend

High Adoption of IOT

High Demand Due to Real-time Security Devices Monitoring and Accessibility

Restraints

High Installation and Operational Cost

The Harmful Effect of High-Frequency Radio Waves and Microwaves

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Telecom Towers Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

