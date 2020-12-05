Flexible Pipe is a type of hose pipe or a rigid pipe which is flexible in nature, used to carry fluids from one point to another. These pipes offer a greater amount of features such as durability, high-pressure control, and leak resistance. These are majorly used in transporting oils or other liquids, mostly near the seabed. Increasing ongoing focus for transportation of oil and gas from offshore and subsea is driving the market for the flexible pipe.

Latest released the research study on Global Flexible Pipe Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Flexible Pipe Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Flexible Pipe Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Top players in Global Flexible Pipe Market are:

Evonik Industries (Germany), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (United States), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Technip Inc. (France), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (United States), Prysmian Group (Italy), Shawcor Ltd. (Canada), GE Oil & Gas Corporation (United Kingdom), Pipelife Nederland B.V. (Netherlands), Magma Global Ltd. (United Kingdom), Airborne Oil & Gas B.V. (Netherlands) and ContiTech AG (Germany)

Flexible Pipe Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Risers, Flow Lines, Jumpers, Fluid Transfer Lines), Application (Offshore (Deepwater, Ultra-Deep Water and Subsea), Onshore), Raw Material (High-Density Polyethylene, Polyamides, Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Others), Size (Diameter: 10mm, Diameter: 20mm, Others)

Market Trend

Growing Acceptance of Engineering Grade Flexible Materials

Market Drivers

Rising Growth of Deepwater Exploration

Technological Advances in the Drilling Process

Rising Demand for Non-Corrosive Pipes in Oil & Gas Industry

Opportunities

Increasing Exploration of Horizontal Wells

Growing Discovery of New Oil Reserves

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Flexible Pipe Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Flexible Pipe market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Flexible Pipe Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Flexible Pipe

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Flexible Pipe Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Flexible Pipe market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Flexible Pipe Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Flexible Pipe Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

