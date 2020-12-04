Infrared Sensors Market was valued US$ XX Mn by 2018 and is estimated to reach approximately US$910.3 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast period.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

An Infrared Sensors instruments used to sense certain features of its surroundings by either detecting or emitting the radiation. These electronic detectors can also sense motion and measure heat emitted by objects. Extensive development of the electronics and manufacturing sectors through worldwide will demand for infrared sensors that are expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period. Demand for wearable devices or electronic goods in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and Japan are likely to boost the overall market for coming years.

Infrared Sensors Market

Based on Working Mechanism type, segment is bifurcated into Passive Infrared Sensors and Active Infrared Sensors. Passive infrared sensor finds its application in security devices, home appliances, spectrometers, gas and fire detection systems, pyrometers, cameras and thermal camera, and temperature sensors etc. these electronic devices can produce light and detect motion of an infrared emitting source such as human being. A motive of safety and security for passive infrared sensor for an ideal electronic device, thus contributed largest share.

Based on Detection Infrared Sensors market is sectionised into Uncooled Infrared Sensors and Cooled Infrared Sensors. According to 2015, uncooled infrared detector accounted of largest market share around 86.1%. Uncooled infrared application is widely used in defense, industrial segment including surveillance and security, fire and gas detection

Based on Industry Infrared Sensors market is sectionised into Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Oil and Gas, Automotive, Mining, Pharmaceuticals. Usual application of infrared sensors are in astronomy, infrared tracking, hyper spectral imaging, art restoration and reflectography, climatology, gas detectors, moisture analyzers, meteorology, anesthesiology testing, flame monitors, rail safety, thermometers, and petroleum exploration. Consumer Electronics is fastest growing applications of the infrared Sensors market. Exploration serve as key opportunities for the global infrared sensors market, which is expected to be stable and grow at decent rates in the forecasting years.

In terms of geography Infrared Sensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is most important market for infrared sensors and expected to grow at a considerable share in terms of revenue in the coming years. Due to the greater utilization of infrared sensors North America is likely to follow by Europe. The increasing demand and popularity of infrared sensors is predicated to be boost Europe share.

Key Players Profiled and Analyzed in the Report

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Sofradir, Teledyne Technologies, Raytheon Company, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K,Omron Corporation, Nippon Avionics, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Omron Corporation, Dali Technology,Wuhan guide infrared co., ltd, Qioptiq ltd, Pelco, L-3 communications holdings, Inc, General dynamics corporation, Fluke corporation, FLIR systems, Inc, E.D. Bullard company, DRS Technologies, Inc, Current corporation, Bosch security systems and Axis communications AB.

Scope of the Infrared Sensors Market

Infrared Sensors Market by Working Mechanism Type:

• Passive Infrared Sensors

• Active Infrared Sensors

Infrared Sensors Market by Detection Type:

• Uncooled Infrared Sensors

• Cooled Infrared Sensors

Infrared Sensors Market by Industry Type:

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace and Defense

• Oil and Gas

• Automotive

• Mining

• Pharmaceuticals

Infrared Sensors Market by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Infrared Sensors Market:

1. Murata Manufacturing Co.Ltd

2. Honeywell International Inc

3. Sofradir

4. Teledyne Technologies

5. Raytheon Company

6. Texas Instruments Incorporated

7. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K

8. Omron Corporation

9. Nippon Avionics

10. Excelitas Technologies Corp.

11. Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd

12. Omron Corporation

13. Dali Technology

14. Wuhan guide infrared co., ltd

15. Qioptiq ltd

16. Pelco

17. L-3 communications holdings, Inc

18. General dynamics corporation

19. Fluke corporation, FLIR systems, Inc

20. E.D. Bullard company

21. DRS Technologies, Inc

22. Current corporation,

23. Bosch security systems

24. Axis communications AB.

