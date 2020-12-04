North America Critical Infrastructure Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

North America Critical Infrastructure Market or critical national infrastructure also known as CNI is a term mostly used by governments for describing assets that are crucial for the functioning of any society as well as economy that defines the infrastructure.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The North America market for critical infrastructure is divided into component, security technology, service, vertical and geography. Based on component, the market comprises of security technologies and services. By security technologies, the market includes physical security, network security, radars, vehicle identification management, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense (CBRNE), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) security, secure communication, building management systems, and others.

The North America Critical Infrastructure Market of the US provides the crucial services that emphasize American society and also serve as the backbone of the nation’s economy, security, as well as health. This include the power used in homes, the water to drink, the transportation for moving, the stores for shopping, and the communication systems used for staying in touch with friends and family.

North America Critical Infrastructure Market refers to process, systems, amenities, technologies, networks, assets and services that are essential to the health, safety, security or economic well-being of the people and effective functioning of government. The North America Critical Infrastructure Market can be termed as stand-alone or interconnected and are a lot interdependent within and across provinces, territories as well as the national borders. Disruptions of the critical infrastructure may result in catastrophic loss of life, have adverse economic effects and causes significant harm to the public confidence.

Increasing the resilience of North America Critical Infrastructure Market can be achieved using the appropriate combination of security measures for addressing intentional or accidental incidents. The business continuity practices are used for dealing with disruptions and ensuring the continuation of essential services; along with the emergency management planning required to ensure adequate response procedures that are kept in place to deal with unforeseen disruptions or even the natural disasters.

The North America is one of the major markets for North America Critical Infrastructure Market globally where U.S. and Canada are the two major regions profiled under this report. The higher complexities in city and country infrastructure have further driven the market growth.

Key Highlights:

• North America Critical Infrastructure market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing growth of the North America Critical Infrastructure market

• North America Critical Infrastructure Market segmentation on the basis of component, security technology, service, vertical, and geography

• North America Critical Infrastructure Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of study

• North America Critical Infrastructure Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Critical Infrastructure market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for .North America Critical Infrastructure Market.

Key players of the North America Critical Infrastructure market include:

• Bae Systems

• Honeywell

• General Dynamics

• Lockheed Martin

• Raytheon

• Northrop Grumman

• Airbus

• Johnson Controls

• Hexagon AB

• Thales Group

Key Target Audience:

• Critical infrastructure protection system and solution vendors

• Critical infrastructure protection software vendors

• Consulting companies

• System integrators

• Managed critical infrastructure protection service providers

• Value Added Resellers

The scope of the North America Critical Infrastructure Market:

The research report segments North America Critical Infrastructure market based on component, security technology, service, vertical, and geography.

North America Critical Infrastructure Market, By Component:

• Security technologies

• Services

North America Critical Infrastructure Market, By Security Technology:

• Physical security

• Network security

• Radars

• Vehicle identification management

• Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRNE)

• Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) security

• Secure communication

• Building management systems

• Others

North America Critical Infrastructure Market, By Service:

• Risk management services

• Managed services

• Consulting services

• Maintenance and support services

North America Critical Infrastructure Market, By Vertical:

• Transportation systems

• Energy and power

• Sensitive infrastructures and enterprises

North America Critical Infrastructure Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

•Canada

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of US Critical Infrastructure market

• Breakdown of Canada Critical Infrastructure market

