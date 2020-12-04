Indian Semiconductor Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% over the period 2019-2026.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Indian Semiconductor Market Dynamics:

The key drivers for the semiconductor market in India include rising demand for consumer electronics, growing automotive semiconductor market, telecom infrastructure equipment, wireless handsets, notebooks and IT automation products, set-top boxes and smart cards. Booming the Indian Semiconductor Market. Internet of things (IoT) market, Heavy investments in New Product Development and R&D also driving the market in positive direction.

Growth sectors, including health care equipment, automotive, consumer goods and industrial goods, all of which progressively use electronics are expected to encourage the semiconductor consumption in India by maintaining the anticipated CAGR of XX.XX% and reach to US$ XX.XX Mn by forecast period.

With the location of a wafer fab in India, the country could achieve a level of independence in electronics, and partly cut back the very high supply chain risks that the country is exposed to, without an alternative source for procurement. India is heavily dependent for semiconductor chip imports on Asian countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan, although electronic manufacturing service companies in India have reached considerable maturity for final assembly, testing, packaging and distribution services. Chinese and Taiwanese companies compared to western players, are making the major contribution in Indian domestic semiconductor market.

The Indian Semiconductor Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at regional & state level for the Indian Semiconductor Market.

Indian Semiconductor Market is studied by Various Segments:

The report from Maximize market research provides the detail study of the market by various segments. Report segments Indian Semiconductor market by Material Type, Component, Fabrication Technologies, Organization Type and End-User Industries. As per government of India Task Force report (DeitY) gross size of the electronics industry is evaluated at about US$ 1.9 trillion and is anticipated to reach US$ XX.XX trillion by 2027 with the anticipated CAGR of XX.XX%.

Key Developments in the Indian Semiconductor Market:

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) is revising its policy framework towards making India a global semiconductor hub, which will see the government taking a more active role, including initial investment, in a bid to attract private sector players. The existing policy has not worked as it offered little commercial viability for the private sector. Earlier, a Jaypee-led consortium pulled out midway from a project for setting up of a semiconductor wafer fabrication manufacturing facility. Recently, another consortium, led by Hindustan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (HSMC) including ST Microelectronics and Silterra Malaysia, which had also received approval to set up a fab unit, has been facing challenges in tying up the funding.

The two projects were worth US$ XX.XX Mn. Still, India has a competitive advantage over other countries because of its large engineering skill pool. It offers a large pool of a technically and scientifically-skilled workforce. At the same time, the country has ample semiconductor design talent at competitive costs.

Indian Semiconductor Market: Competition Landscape

The Indian Semiconductor Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Indian Semiconductor Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Indian Semiconductor Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Indian Semiconductor Market is covered in the report.

The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Indian Semiconductor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Indian Semiconductor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Indian Semiconductor Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Indian Semiconductor Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Indian Semiconductor Market

Indian Semiconductor Market, by Material

• Silicon

• Germenuim

• Carbon

• Tin

• Others

Indian Semiconductor Market, by Fabrication Technologies

• Metalorganic vapour phase epitaxy (MOVPE)

• Molecular beam epitaxy (MBE)

• Hydride vapour phase epitaxy (HVPE)

• Liquid phase epitaxy (LPE)

• Metal-organic molecular beam epitaxy (MOMBE)

• Atomic layer deposition (ALD)

Indian Semiconductor Market, by Component

• IC

 IC Design

 IC Manufacturing

 IC Packaging and Testing

• O-S-D

Indian Semiconductor Market, by Organisation Type

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

Indian Semiconductor Market, by End User Industry

• Electronics

• Telecommunication

• Information & Technology

• Data Processing

• Automotive

• Industrial Machinary

• Consumer

• Others

Key Players in Indian Semiconductor Market

NXP Semiconductors

Cisco Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Adroit IC Design

Ineda Systems

Semiconductors India Pvt. Ltd.

Cadence Design Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

D’GIPRO Systems Pvt. Ltd.

DCM Data Systems Ltd.

Digital-X (India) Pvt Ltd.

HCL Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

HiQ Networks (India) Pvt. Ltd.

IBM Global Services India Pvt. Ltd.

IKOS India Pvt. Ltd.

Silicon Automation Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. (SASI)

Sand Microelctronics (I) Pvt Ltd

Silicon Interfaces

Smart Modular Tech.

Spike Technologies (India) Pvt.Ltd.

Shonk Technologies ltd

Semiconductor Complex Ltd.

Tata Elxsi Ltd.

Tata Infotech Ltd.

Texas Instruments (India) Ltd.

