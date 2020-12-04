Global Power over Ethernet (POE) chipsets market was valued US$ 470.43 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1248.54 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.98% during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Power over Ethernet (POE) is a technology which enables the transfer of the electric signals with data over paired Ethernet cables and allows the transfer of electric power with data over the same power cable to the power over Ethernet-enabled devices.

The market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to various factors such as rising use of IP technologies and increasing trend of transmitting data and power via a single cable over huge distances using POE switches and POE injectors. Increasing adoption and implementation of optical fiber cables for communication are expected to provide an upthrust to the market. The growing energy cost and adoption of POE in the commercial sectors are projected to surge the market over a period of time.

Powered devices chipsets segment accounted the largest market share during the forecast period. Powered devices segment is estimated to maintain its position in the market throughout the forecast period. Power sourcing equipment chipsets support various levels of POE and linear technology standards. These devices are only responsible for detecting and classifying powered devices, along with providing right amount of energy to said devices through Ethernet cables.

Growing adoption of LED light and increasing integration of POE in LED lighting technology are expected to augment the market over the forecast period. Growing demand for POE chipsets in security, connectivity, and lighting applications from commercial and industrial users is projected to supplement the growth of the power over Ethernet chipsets market. Improving internet infrastructure and proliferation of internet of things are estimated to assist the growth of the market.

North America accounted for the largest share in the market. Presence of global players in this region gives North America a competitive advantage over other regions. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness an important gain in revenue share over the forecast period, owing to rising demand for high-speed internet and increasing trend of automation across several industries in the region.

Some of the key players in the global power over Ethernet chipsets market are Akros Silicon, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Flexcomm Technology Limited, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Microsemi Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Linear Technology Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Silicon Laboratories, and STMicroelectronics.

Scope of the Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Type

• Powered Devices

• Power Sourcing Equipment

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Standard

• 802.3af standard

• 802.3at standard

• 802.3bt standard

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Application

• Connectivity

• Infotainment

• LED Lighting

• Security

• Others

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by End Use

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Device

• Network Cameras

• VoIP Phone

• Ethernet Switch & Injector

• Wireless Radio Access Point

• Proximity Sensor

• Others

Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Power over Ethernet Chipsets Market

• Akros Silicon, Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Flexcomm Technology Limited

• Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

• Microsemi Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Linear Technology Corporation

• ON Semiconductor

• Silicon Laboratories

• STMicroelectronics

• Broadcom Ltd.

• Delta Controls Inc.

• Monolithic Power Systems

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Semtech Corporation

• Shenzhen Lianrui Electronics Co. Ltd.

