Global Power Device Analyzer Market revenue was US$ 430 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 622.70 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.2 % during forecast period of 2020-2027.

Market Definition

Power Device Analyzer is a test instrument which is used to measure variety of parameters such as current, voltage and power. Power Device Analyzer can measure current below 1000 A and above 1000 A. Therefore demand for this test instruments are becoming increasingly important in electronics and electrical industries.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The factors driving the growth for Power Device Analyzer Market are easy configuration of power channel, voltage and current measurement (3kv and 1500 A), temperature measurement range from -50 to 250°C. Also features like its unique software interface, easy test navigator, a unique plug-in style device adaptor, high performance and high power efficiency are expected to drive market growth for Power Device Analyzer. In addition to its feature the rapid expansion of electric vehicle market as a result of the hazardous emission by the automobile sector is also driving the Power Device Analyzer Market.

Its broad measurement range of current, voltage and fast plus capability allows evaluation of new technologies in power devices analyzer such as IGBT and wide bandgap material like silicon carbide, and gallium nitride. This allows introduction of various opportunities to raise Global Power Device Analyzer Market.

Global Power Device Analyzer Market: Segmentation Analysis

On the basis of product type Global Power Analyzer Market is segmented into AC, both AC and DC power. AC and DC power segment is expected to grow market for Power Device Analyzer during forecast period as it provides programmable feature for accurate measurement of both AC, DC current and voltage. Both AC and Dc power device analyzer have massive demand in the healthcare sector along with electronics sector.

Global Power Device Analyzer market is segmented on the basis of current range into below 1000 A and above 1000 A. Below 1000 A current power device analyzer is estimated to improve market growth for Global Power Device Analyzer during forecast period. Power Device Analyzer is used to measure current below 1000 A for large type of electrical devices in different industries.

Based on the end use industries the Global Power Device Analyzer market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, energy, aerospace and defense, healthcare sector, manufacturing sector and wireless communication. Consumer electronics segment is expected to hold a significant growth for Global Power Device Analyzer market during forecast period. Electronic products such as smart TV, refrigerators, air-condition, smartwatches and smartphones escalating the Global Power Device Analyzer Market.

Global Power Device Analyzer Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Power Device Analyzer Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East Asia and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for Power Device Analyzer by 2027. Moreover, developing countries such as China, Japan and India dominates the Global Power Device Analyzer market owing to increasing demand for consumer electronics and industrial automation.

Followed by Asia Pacific, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during forecast period. US and Canada are largest dominating countries in order to introduce new technologies related to electronics product.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Power Device Analyzer Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Power Device Analyzer Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Power Device Analyzer Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Power Device Analyzer Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Power Device Analyzer Market

Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Type

• AC

• Both AC & DC

Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Current

• Below 1000 A

• Above 1000 A

Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Energy

• Aerospace and Defense

• Wireless Communication

• Others

Global Power Device Analyzer Market, By Region

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan)

• North America (US, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France)

• South America (Brazil)

• MEA

• Africa

Global Power Device Analyzer Market, Key Players

• Keysight Technologies (US)

• Yokogawa (Japan)

• Fortive (US)

• Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

• Hioki E.E. Corporation (Japan)

• Newtons4th (UK)

• Iwatsu (Japan)

