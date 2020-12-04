Global Photodiode Sensors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Photodiode Sensors Market Drivers and Restrains:

A photodiode is used to convert the light into current or voltage based on the mode of operation of the device. Photodiode sensors have unique properties like enhanced performance, speedy response, integrated functionality, and high reliability. Photodiodes are similar as regular semiconductor diodes and the difference among both is that the former can sense X-rays or vacuum UV rays and can be packaged with a window or optical fibers permitting light to deliver to the device sensitive part. Growing usage of photodiode sensors in medical apparatus like medical imaging, pulse oximetry, and spectroscope are expected to propel the growth of photodiode sensors market in the forecast period. The rising demand for portable barcode scanners in the retail industry is anticipated to impel the adoption of highly efficient photodiode sensors during the forecast period. Barcode scanning systems support to businesses track a high volume of information that increases the efficiency and productivity of these businesses. However, less temperature stability, dark current temperature dependency of photodiode sensors and higher operating voltage, are hampering the market growth at the global level. Growing use of automation in day-to-day life is likely to create new growth opportunities in the global photodiode sensors market.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Photodiode Sensors Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the photodiode type , in terms of revenue, the avalanche photodiode (APD) segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.8%. APD sensors are widely used owing to their performance benefits in applications like data transmission, range finding, distance measurement, high-speed industrial inspection and in several other scientific and medical instrumentations. High-bandwidth applications and additional sensitivity features of PIN photodiodes are increasing the demand for APD sensors in the global photodiode sensors market.

Global Photodiode Sensors Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the photodiode sensors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue and volume, Asia Pacific led the photodiode sensors market in 2019, followed by Europe. Owing to prominent growth of main economies in the region as a result of investments and government initiatives to encourage the economic growth of the region. Asia pacific held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to increasing use of handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices in developing economies in the region. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced photodiode sensors is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region over the forecast period. The markets in MEA and Latin America are estimated to witness a slow growth rate of XX% from 2020 to 2027.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global Photodiode Sensors market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global Photodiode Sensors market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global Photodiode Sensors market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global Photodiode Sensors market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Photodiode Sensors Market:

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, by Photodiode Type:

• PN Photodiode

• PIN Photodiode

• Silicon

• Germanium

• Others

• Avalanche Photodiode

• Schottky Photodiode

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, by Wavelength:

• Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum

• Visible Spectrum

• Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum

• Infrared (IR) Spectrum

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, by Material:

• Silicon (Si)

• Germanium (Ge)

• Gallium Phosphide (GaP)

• Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

• Others

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, by End Users:

• Telecommunication

• Health Care

• Consumer Electronics

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others (Research, Automotive, etc.)

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Photodiode Sensors Market, Major Players:

• First-sensor AG

• OSI optoelectronics

• Rohm Semiconductor

• Hamamatsu Photonics Deutschland

• Thorlabs, Inc.

• Kyosemi Corporation

• Edmund Optics

• Everlight

• Quantum Devices

• Excelitas Technologies Corporation

• ON Semiconductor

