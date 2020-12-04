Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.0% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Drivers and Restrains:

The seismic waves are produced during the structural deformation of a rock formation, which are monitored by Microseismic monitoring technology. Microseismic monitoring provides complete information about the microseismicity of an area and how a rock is responding to mining or oil & gas production or mining activities. It results in improved efficiency and optimized operations. This process is a valuable instrument to gain a better understanding of what a hydraulic fracture is doing in real-time. This technique is significantly referred to in domestic mining production monitoring and reservoir monitoring, and it is an essential technology to increase oil & gas production in exploration and development. Microseismic monitoring technology plays an important role in understanding artificial fracture geometry and examines the effect of adding more wells.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global microseismic monitoring technology market is driven by rise in the deployment of microseismic monitoring technologies in the oil and gas exploration industry and increase in the use of the technology in environmental and geotechnical engineering. But, the uncertain nature of oil prices are hampering the market growth at the global level. The significant usage of this technology in hydraulic fracture mapping and reservoir monitoring are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global microseismic monitoring technology market. This is evidence, as the revenue from the technology is used in hydraulic fracture mapping and reservoir monitoring are estimated to reach approximately US$ XX million by 2026.

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the processes, the global microseismic monitoring technology market is segmented into Data Processing, Data Interpretation and Data Acquisition. The data processing segment is expected to hold a significant market share of XX% during the forecast period, owing to significant cost efficiency and wider scope of applications of microseismic monitoring technology for data processing.

In terms of component, the global microseismic monitoring technology market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment is projected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to multiple usage capability thanks to ease of integration with new hardware.

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the microseismic monitoring technology market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America was accounted US$ XX Mn in 2018 for microseismic monitoring technology market and is estimated to reach US$ Mn end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Due to the significant presence of prominent players such as Schlumberger Limited, ESG Solutions, Halliburton Company, and MicroSeismic, Inc. among others. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the near future. The region is expected to hold the XX% of market share in the upcoming period. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced microseismic monitoring technology is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report covers the recent development in market for the microseismic monitoring technology market e.g., Schlumberger Limited make an agreement with Pemex for a multi-client seismic survey in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The agreement additionally incorporates coordinated effort with WesternGeco in the seismic handling period of the task and for future innovation joint efforts.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of global microseismic monitoring technology market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding global microseismic monitoring technology market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global microseismic monitoring technology market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the global microseismic monitoring technology market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market:

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Component:

• Seismometer

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Processes:

• Data Processing

• Data Interpretation

• Data Acquisition

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by End Users:

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Other End Users

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Microseismic Monitoring Technology Market, Major Players:

• MicroSeismic, Inc.

• Geospace Technologies Corporation

• ESG Solutions

• Halliburton Company

• ION Geophysical Corporation

• Landtech Geophysics Ltd

• Schlumberger Limited

• Weir-Jones Group

• Guralp Systems Limited

• Fairfield Geotechnologies

• CJSC Gradient

• GeoArray Technologies

• OptaSense

