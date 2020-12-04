Global Machine Automation Controller Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.65 % during a forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

The growing focus on reducing the overall operational costs, the necessity to drive productivity in manufacturing industries, and the rising use of robots & robotics in the manufacturing sector are some of the prominent driving factors behind the global machine automation controller market growth. On the other hand, a huge investment for SMEs and exertion in finding system failure results in growing the downtime is expected to limit the market growth.

The Distributed Control System (DCS) is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. This system is incorporated as a control architecture encompassing a supervisory level of control, supervision multiple integrated subsystems, which are responsible for controlling the details of a localized process. The system has a unique ability, which makes automation processes ideal for key players with extremely large production setup. The installation of the distributed control system in the process industry allows key players to reduce downtime and increase production using optimal resources. DCS aids plant operators increase the effectiveness in operations, optimize maintenance routines at the plant level, and defend safety and reliability.

The energy & power industry is estimated to hold a dominant position in the global machine automation controller market. power generation key players are adopting automation to automate critical processes associated with electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, which is expected to increase the demand for machine automation controllers in the energy & power industry. The growing adoption of smart and automated technologies in power distribution is expected to boost the demand for machine automation controllers.

In the current market scenario, The Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region in the global machine automation controller market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rapid expansion of manufacturing units of various industries like automotive, chemicals, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics. The growing need to upgrade legacy automation systems and high labor rates are driving the growth of the machine automation controller market in the region. Increasing innovation and demand for growing productivity and efficiency in many end user industries are expected to boost the market growth in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global machine automation controller market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global machine automation controller market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The Scope of the Report for Global Machine Automation Controller Market

Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Product

• Logic Handling

• Motion Control

• Network Safety

• Machine Monitoring

• Data Handling

• Communication

Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Type

• Modular

• Compact

Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Controller Type

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

• Industrial PC

Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Form Factor

• IP65

• IP20

• Others

Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Industry

• Process Industries

o Oil & Gas

o Energy & Power

o Food & Beverages

o Chemicals

o Metals & Mining

o Pulp & Paper

o Pharmaceuticals

o Others

• Discrete Industries

o Automotive

o Aerospace & Defense

o Semiconductor & Electronics

o Medical Devices

Global Machine Automation Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Machine Automation Controller Market

• Emerson

• Siemens

• Schneider Electric

• Yokogawa

• Advantech

• Delta Electronics

• Robert Bosch

• Beckhoff Automation

• Kollmorgen

• Kontron

• Honeywell

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Acs India

• Hollysys Automation

• Iei Integration

• Logic Supply

• Omron

• Rockwell Automation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: machine-automation-controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global machine-automation-controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global machine-automation-controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America machine-automation-controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe machine-automation-controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific machine-automation-controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America machine-automation-controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue machine-automation-controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global machine-automation-controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global machine-automation-controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global machine-automation-controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

