Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.7% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drivers and Restrains:

A conduit is used as a pipe or passage for fluids or electrical wires to pass through. These conduit allow routing and protection to the materials flowing through these channels. Plastic conduit isolates wires are used to avoid exposure, and reduces the risk of short-circuits and electrocution or fires. Plastic conduits are extensively used in several industry verticals like manufacturing, telecommunication, construction, and agriculture among others. Recent improvements in the manufacturing process of plastic conduits allow them to pass chemicals and other fluids, which would make any other material used to make conduits corrosive.

The global flexible plastic conduit market is driven by growing commercial construction and growing demand for highly secure and safe wiring system. However, the high installation cost of conduits and an increase in prices of non-metallic raw materials are hampering the market growth at the global level. Emerging trends towards cable-in conduits system and increasing use in residential buildings are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market. This is evidence, as the revenue from cable in conduits system is estimated to reach approximately XX million by 2026.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the industrial verticals, the IT & Telecom segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. IT & Telecom are one of the rapidly growing sectors that offer a potential market for conduit systems. Cable racks, Data centers, pathways, and other cable management products play a vital role in the IT industry. The usage of data centers and pathways has increased, due to an increase in the number of IT companies. Cell phones, cameras, and other innovative devices that require continuous and high-quality data transmission and better resolution are greatly demanded in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the flexible plastic conduit market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the XX% share of the flexible plastic conduit market in 2018 and maintain its dominance in plastic conduit market share during the forecast period due to the rising use in residential, commercial, and industrial construction. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in the region, mainly in China and India. In these nations, rural areas are being changed into urban areas and these countries will collectively be responsible for more than a 50% share of the growth in the construction industry by the end of 2026. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced plastic conduit is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report Covers the recent development in market for the flexible plastic conduit market e.g., Aliaxis Group SA, is a Belgium based electrical conduit pipes manufacturing and distributing company, acquired Silver-Line Plastics, which is a U.S.-based plastic pipe products manufacturing company.

Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Atkore International, AKG Group, Cantex Inc., Duraline holdings Inc., Prime Conduit and Precision Plastic Industry. Manufacturers in the Global Flexible Plastic Conduit are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market:

Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market ,By Type:

• Rigid Conduits

• Metallic

• Non-metallic

• Flexible Conduits

• Metallic

• Non-metallic

Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market ,By Material:

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Others

Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market ,By Industry Verticals:

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market .By Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Flexible Plastic Conduit Market ,Major Players:

• Atkore International

• AKG Group

• Cantex Inc.

• Duraline holdings Inc.

• Prime Conduit

• Precision Plastic Industry

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Eaton Corporation

• Allied Tube & Conduit

• Calpipe Industries

• Schneider Electric

• Hubbell Incorporated

• ABB Group

• Aliaxis Group

• Legrand

