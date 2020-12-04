AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Spare Parts Product’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bosch (Germany), Spare Parts Manufacturing (South Africa), Jayem Automotives (India), SCT Vertriebs GmbH (Germany), GNA Enterprises (India), Dunlop (United States), SIO Automotive (Turkey), CEAT (India), JBM Group (India), Avtec (United States) and MAG GERMANY (Germany).

What is Spare Parts Product Market?

Spare parts have revolutionized modern manufacturing, the importance of spare parts and after sales services and maintenance is that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly realizing the potential, and are making a industry model by providing after sales services. Aftermarket sales and services are estimated to be 75% more profitable than those of the core business. However, over 67% of companies are growing their services business more slowly than their main businesses. As companies begin to realize the growth potential in the afterâ€“sales market they should take heightened interest in their services business.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Plastic Spare Parts, Metal Spare Parts), Application (Vehicle, Equipment, Consumer Electronics, Other), Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

Market Influencing Trends:

Blockchain Technology to Ease Tracking and Traceability in Spare Parts Supply Chain

Technological Advancements in Spare Parts Logistics

Growth Drivers:

Aging Operational On-Road Vehicles Rising Demand for Spare Parts

Increase in Demand from Major End-Users Such As Automotive and Machinery

Challenges that Market May Face:

Growing Demand For Warehouses Increasing Cost for Logistics Providers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Spare Parts Product Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Spare Parts Product market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Spare Parts Product Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Spare Parts Product

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Spare Parts Product Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Spare Parts Product market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.

