AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Slipper Clutch’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dynatect Manufacturing, Inc (United States), Exedy Corporation (Japan), Hinson (Belgium), EVR Company (Italy), F.C.C. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Mr. Clutch (United Kingdom), Ace Manufacturing & Parts Co. (United States), MTC Engineering LLC (United States) and Ogura Industrial Corp. (United States).

What is Slipper Clutch Market?

Slipper clutch or back-torque-limiting clutch has a freewheel mechanism linked designed for the complex type of motorcycle that is performance-oriented like KTM, Kawasaki and some others. The slipper clutch has the arrangement of dog clutches, splinted ends and ball bearings to enable the clutch to slip partially or disengage partially. Its main purpose is to reduce the impact of engine braking at the time of deceleration. The usage of slipper clutches is mostly in the two-wheeler market for torque controlling for better safety and performance.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Multi-Plate Slipper Clutch, Single-Plate Slipper Clutch), Application (Overload Protection, Torque Control, Tension Control, Positioning Hinge, Others), Installation (Shaft-Through Installation, Shaft-to-Shaft Installation), Distribution Channels (OEMs (Original Equipment Manufactures), Aftermarket), End User (Machine Tool and Automation, Industrial Manufacturing and Safety, Medical, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Upgradation in Slipper Clutch Performance, Safety and with the Reduction of Complexities

Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand in Two-Wheeler Market for Better Safety and Performance

Challenges that Market May Face:

Mechanical Structural Complexities Associated with Slipper Clutch

Problems with Improper Installation of Slipper Clutch

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

