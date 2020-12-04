Global Insights-as-a-Service Market was valued at US$ 2.19 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 11.85 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.73% during a forecast period.

Insights as a service reference to a cloud-based service that delivers insights to business corporations and also helps in providing the concrete steps that are required to influence these insights towards achieving business goals.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding insights-as-a-service market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in insights-as-a-service market.

Growing trend of big data analytics and growth of Internet of things market are the key drivers of the global insights as a service market, along with increasing market competition and rising need for customer management. Insights drive business and bring in a new era in which the speed and manner of interaction with customers, employees, markets, and partners separate the exceptional from an ordinary one.

Moreover, rising trend of cloud computing and specialized insights as a service market are providing opportunities for the growth of global insights as a service market. However, there are some factors that are holding back the growth of the market like, data safety and security concerns. Furthermore, difficulty in data integration is the key challenge in the growth of the market. The rapid growth in demand for customer satisfaction with faster and better support with the aid of data insights and its efficient and reliable integration are some of the other drivers making an impact on services market.

Small and medium enterprises are expected to the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period owing to several advantages of insight as a service such as immediate response, fast decision making, and customer satisfaction. Many small and medium scale enterprises are moving towards adopting cloud-based insights-as-a-services as they offer several advantages such as customer satisfaction, and quick response & improved decision making, which result in faster growth which is one the major driver for the growth of insights-as-a-service market.

Prescriptive insights are projected to lead the insights-as-a-service market share during the forecast period. Organizations’ focus on offering particular services to achieve greater customer experience and achieving operational efficiency at a reduced cost & time is driving the demand for insights services across the globe. Descriptive insights are expected to the leading and largest growing segment during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from large enterprises and big data companies. High penetration rate into several industry verticals, rising demand for business agility and flexibility, and a large number of data science companies located in the U.S are major driving factors the growth of cloud computing in North America.

Scope of the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market:

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by Type

• Descriptive Insights

• Predictive Insights

• Prescriptive Insights

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by Application

• Revenue Cycle Management

• Governance, Risk & Compliance

• Customer Life Cycle Management

• Branding & Marketing Management

• Strategy Management

• Supply Chain Management

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by Deployment Model

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by Organization Size

• Large Enterprise

• Small & Medium Enterprise

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Energy & Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Telecom & IT

• Government & Public Sector

• Others

Global Insights-as-a-Service Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Insights-as-a-Service Market :

• Accenture Plc

• Capegemini

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• Dell

• Microsoft Corporation

• Good Data

• Zephyr Health

• Smartfocus

• IBM Corporation

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Infosys

• Oracle

• NTT Data

• International Business Machines Corporation

