Global In-flight Entertainment Market was valued US$ “5.7 Bn” in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ “11.50 Bn” by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.55 % during a forecast period.

(The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same id reflected in our analysis).

In-flight entertainment (IFE) is an integral part of the air travel experience. It represent a wide collection of informational and entertainment content on a high-spec screen and create an enjoyable in-flight experience for passengers. In-flight entertainment system delivers an opportunity to increase customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, Dynamics:

In-flight entertainment systems has transformed dramatically over the decades of commercial air travel. In the current market scenario, the tranformation from ‘Please entertain me’ to ‘I want to entertain myself is is expected to drive the global In-flight entertainment market growth. Also, in-flight entertainment systems have witnesssed significant developments, from their primary function as a screen to display an in-flight movie to the device , which offers live route views of the flight. The aviation entertainment technology is expected to grow and expand, the options will continue to increase. The business and pleasure travelers are becoming more attached to their devices with commercial and private airlines, which is expected to increase the demand for airborne entertainment services. Air companies are focusing on deployment of the most up-to-date services to increase the customer travel experience.

Despite the omnipresence of broadband wireless connectivity for In-flight entertainment, air has been relatively preserved from the demand of being always connected. The cost and poor connectivity are expected to limit the inflight Wi-Fi consumption as well as global in-flight entertainment market growth.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, Segment Analysis:

Connectivity & Communication segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global in-flight entertainment market. The Wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi have currently found widespread acceptance for internet services within the flight for passengers. The wireless has some remarkable benefits for the airline. which contain easy installation and maintenance, weight reduction , elimination of cabling, and reductionin fuel costs. Aircraft are jumping on the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend and concentating on the replacement of their existing in-flight entertainment systems by offering passenger PEDs into the most comprehensive solution.

By technology, despite the air to ground is less practical from the coverage standpoint than satellites technologies, it is less expensive to deploy provided the network on most common flight routes. Furthermore, the satellite technology offers wide coverage all around the world. In the condition of poor Wi-Fi connectivity, basic voice and messaging services have been traditionally provided on long haul flight, thanks to satellite technology. The aeronautical communications market is now expanding by integrating data communications for passengers and increasing coverage to a global level and expected to grow at a expotential rate during the foreacast period. The global market is expected to boom because of the introduction of the new technologies and cellular technologies.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, Regional Analysis:

North America region is expected to grow at 8.10% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The region is a leader for in flight entertainment in the global market scenario. The growth in the market is attributed to the presence of the higher level of penetration of In-flight Entertainment systems in the market. Some airlines like Delta and United have started investing in deployment of content to passengers via Wi-Fi or renting out tablets. Delta is also planned to add screens. North America in-flight entertainment market held the US$ XX Mn in 2019, where airlines are forming a conscious decision to select for entertainment screens or not. Many airlines are gradually move towards offering content via Wi-Fi and personal devices because of the strong passenger preference for in flight screens that is expected to boost the regional growth.

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, Competitive Analysis:

The in-flight entertainment system has witnessing tremendous innovations and advancements. The smart device paradigm is rapidly adopted, and consumer electronics are making inroads into by offering a trends of in-flight broadband and commoditization of hardware. Some of the prominent key players are focusing on the introduction of the VR technology in the in-flight entertainment and striving to deliver an entirely new experience to passengers through virtual reality. For Instance, Australian airline Qantas has provided VR headsets to its passengers on selected routes. New movies were shown to passengers along with Qantas products.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global In-flight Entertainment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global In-flight Entertainment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global In-flight Entertainment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global In-flight Entertainment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global In-flight Entertainment Market

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, By Platform

• Narrow-Body Aircraft

• Wide-Body Aircraft

• Business Jets

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, By Product Type

• Hardware

• Connectivity & Communication

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, By Technology

• Air-to-Ground Technology

• Satellite Technology

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, By Service Type

• Video Display Systems

• Data Connectivity

• Flight Tracker and others

Global In-flight Entertainment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global In-flight Entertainment Market

• EchoStar Corporation

• Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

• Gogo Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Kymeta Corporation

• Panasonic Avionics Corporation

• SITA (OnAir)

• Thales Group

• Thikom Solutions Inc.

• ViaSat Inc.

• Zodiac Aerospace

• Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. Kg

• FDS Avionics Corp

• Collins Aerospace

