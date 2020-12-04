Global Incident and Emergency Management Market was valued US$ 108.20 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market are segmented into architecture, type, industry, and geography. In terms of architecture, the Incident and Emergency Management Market are classified into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of type, the Incident and Emergency Management Market are categorized into a mass notification system, disaster recovery system, surveillance system, safety management system, transportation management systems, and others. Based on industry, the Incident and Emergency Management Market are segregated into banking, financial services, and insurance, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, government, aerospace & defense, hospitality, transportation, IT and telecom, and others. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Incident management or ICM describes the activities of an organization for identification, analysis, and correcting hazards thereby preventing the re-occurrence of a similar situation in the future. Emergency management refers to the organization and management of the resources as well as responsibilities needed to deal with all humanitarian aspects of emergencies that include preparedness, response, or recovery. The aim of the emergency management system is to reduce the harmful effects of all hazards that include disasters.

Some of the major drivers of the market include the rise in incidences of terrorist and bio-hazardous attacks, natural disasters resulting because of changing climatic conditions, and stringent government regulations. The Incident and Emergency Management Market are mounting at an incredible pace, because of stricter government regulations globally as well. Several countries are there that have been enforcing stricter regulations, to improve the inclination of each organization towards unwanted incidents or disasters. Most of the organizations have been training their employees regarding the procedures which in turn has been positively impacting the Incident and Emergency Management Market growth.

In terms of industry, the IT and telecom sector is expected to be fastest growing industry segment among all others as the loss of data or any other valuable information may severely hamper the operations of any telecom companies resulting in its higher demand for protection.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The North American region is the leader because in the developed economies of the US and Canada, where there is a high focus on technological innovations and huge investments in R&D as well to protect or take precautions again disasters.

The key players operating in the global Incident and Emergency Management Market include Esri Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Intergraph Corporation, Intermedix Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Rockwell Collins, and Siemens AG.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Incident and Emergency Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Incident and Emergency Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Incident and Emergency Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Incident and Emergency Management market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Architecture

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Type

• Mass Notification System

• Disaster Recovery System

• Surveillance System

• Safety Management System

• Transportation Management Systems

• Others

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Industry

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government

• Aerospace & Defense

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• IT and Telecom

• Others

Global Incident and Emergency Management Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Incident and Emergency Management Market

• IBM

• NEC Corporation

• MissionMode

• Hexagon

• Eccentex

• Crisisworks

• Veoci

• Haystax Technology

• Alert Technologies

• Esri

• The Response Group

• NC4

• Intermedix Corporation

• EmerGeo

