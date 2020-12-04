Global In Memory Data Grid Market was valued at US$ 1.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.4Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.9 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global In-Memory Data Grid Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global In-Memory Data Grid Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Organizations across industry verticals are experiencing a high level of business transformation to attain operational excellence and improve their business performance. New and disruptive technologies are driving organizations to redefine their business strategies by analyzing data. Regardless of their size, organizations are rotating to in-memory data grid vendors for better and faster decision-making using analytics. Additionally, the explosion of big data has prompted vendors to grow the systems to support ultra-low latency service and real-time data analytics.

The rapid rise in the size of enterprise data and the difficulty in managing and analyzing this data demanded new technologies since traditional disk-based systems were not fast enough to provide real-time insights. Furthermore, traditional disk-based systems do not offer a timely response, because of the high access latency of hard disks. To increase the response time for making real-time decisions, organizations are adopting high computing in-memory data grid solution and services to cope up with data processing problems.

An on-premises deployment type is leading the market for the in-memory data grid. The on-premises deployment includes the deployment of software and hardware at clients’ premises. The software solutions that are installed and run above the computer systems on-premises in organizations instead of the hosted facility (the cloud) are raised to as on-premises solutions. The on-premises solutions can be accessed directly by the end-user, due to its physical presence in the organization’s premises.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the In-Memory Data Grid Market during the forecast period. The region includes developed countries: the US and Canada and is considered the most advanced region in terms of adopting new and emerging technologies. The region has an extensive presence of key industry players offering in-memory data grid solutions and its financial position enables it to invest wisely in the leading tools and technologies for effective business operations.

IBM, a leader in proposing an extensive set of solutions under its in-memory data grid portfolio, caters to the needs of different verticals across the world. The company’s leading in-memory data grid platform, WebSphere eXtreme Scale, is built on the elastic data caching technology for assisting organizations improve the performance scalability and reliability of their business applications.

Scope of Global In-Memory Data Grid Market

Global In-Memory Data Grid Market, By Component

• Solution

• Professional Services

o Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

o Education

Global In-Memory Data Grid Market, By Business Application

• Transaction Processing

• Fraud and Risk Management

• Supply Chain Optimization

• Sales and Marketing Optimization

Global In-Memory Data Grid Market, By Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Telecom and IT

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Global In-Memory Data Grid Market, By Organization Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global In-Memory Data Grid Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global In-Memory Data Grid Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global In-Memory Data Grid Market

• Oracle

• IBM

• Hazelcast

• Scale Out Software

• Tibco Software

• Red Hat

• Software AG

• Gigaspaces

• Gridgain Systems

• Alachisoft

• Pivotal

• Tmaxsoft

• Hitachi

