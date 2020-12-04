Global Identity Analytics Market was valued US$ 379.76 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 3,194.43 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 30.5 %.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the market segment based on component, organization size, service, application, deployment mode, industrial vertical and region. This report also focuses on the top players in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global identity analytics market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global identity analytics market.

Increasing demand for mobility solution and the growing rate of identity-related risks are some of the factors positively boosting growth of the identity analytics market globally. Additionally, fraud detections applications are utilized to detect the fraud activity and risks of fraud instances happening are other prospects propelling the growth of the global identity analytics market in upcoming years. Moreover, fraud verifications aid the enterprises to keep up the authenticity of information and transaction by hindering the unauthorized access or also identify the false input from the consumers. Fraud prevention and detection are very crucial in many fields for instance identity fraud, individual fraud, and inheritance fraud. These are some of the trend fuelling the growth of the global identity analytics market in the upcoming years.

Large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the global identity analytics market, by organization size, over the forecast period. Availability of sufficient capital and huge workforce enables these organizations to deploy experts in different areas of identity management solutions and helps them in good management of data and privacy.

Global Identity Analytics Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/27400

The IT and telecom segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the identity analytics market during the forecast period. IT and telecom organizations are a key goal of cybercriminals. Therefore, these organizations are making huge investments to enhance their security systems. The IT and telecom sector requires identity analytics solutions on a large scale because of the huge volumes of information produced on a daily basis in these organizations.

Region-wise, North America is the leading market region for global identity analytics market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as emerging market players and early adoption of identity analytics solutions are helping the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Various new start-ups in the Asia Pacific have entered the identity analytics market and started developing advanced identity analytics solutions.

Gurucul is one of the leading players in the identity analytics market globally. The Gurucul Company is revolutionizing the way enterprises protect themselves against frauds, insider threats, and external intruders. The company’s actionable risk intelligence product protects enterprises beside targeted and under-the-radar attacks.

Scope of Global Identity Analytics Market

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Service

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Application

• Account Management

• Customer Management

• Fraud Detection

• GRC Management

• Identity and Access Management

• Others

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Deployment Mode

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Industry Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government and Defense

• IT and Telecom

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Identity Analytics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Identity Analytics Market

• Oracle

• Verint Systems

• Logrhythm

• Happiest Minds

• Gurucul

• Quantum Secure

• Hitachi ID Systems

• Sailpoint Technologies

• Centrify

• Prolifics

• Anomalix

• One Identity

• Evidian

• Brainwave GRC

• ID Analytics

• Nexis GmbH

• Confluxsys

• IDAX Software

• Netiq

• Okta

• Novetta

• Netowl

• Traxian

• Threatmetrix

• Venafi

Global Identity Analytics Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/27400

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.</p>

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com