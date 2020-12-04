Global Hybrid Devices Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Hybrid devices are the combination of two different devices. These devices connect the productivity and functionalities of a laptop with similar functionality of a tablet in a single device.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global hybrid devices market research report presents the detailed analysis of drivers, restrain factors, challenges and opportunities of the market. The growing demand of hybrid laptops and computers is the major driver behind the growth of market. An increasing demand of devices with longer battery life and low power efficiency are driving the growth of market. Furthermore, adoption of hybrid devices for enterprise mobility is the key driver behind the growth of market. Also high adoption of hybrid computers with extra benefits such as simple touch input for browsing, speed, built in security, faster wake times and remote access manageability are expected to improve the growth of market.

High cost of the hybrid devices compared to other computing devices is the major restrain factor that could hamper the growth of market. The requirement of different networks, hubs, lot of cables and expensive circuits could hinder the growth of market.

Global Hybrid Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, detachable hybrid devices segment is dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. Detachable devices such as detachable laptops and tablets are driving the growth of market. Detachable tablets are Small, light in weight and entirely free of its keyboard. Emergence of 2-in-1 detachable laptop is driving the growth of market. Microsoft started its own line of 2-in-1 laptops with the introduction of the Surface Pro series, the first of which was released in February 2013.

By screen size, less than 12 inches segments dominated the market in past few years. It is expected that 12 to 15 inches segment is will witness the fastest growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. This is owing to the rising demand of the large touchscreen display for best viewing experience.

Global Hybrid Devices Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors in growth of market in the region. This is owing to the presence of various manufacturers such as HP, Dell, Microsoft and others.

Introduction of new advanced technologies in manufacturing of hybrid device is driving the growth of market in region. Recently, Microsoft launces the new surface pro 7 2-in-1 detachable laptops with excellent features. Also Google entered the 2-in-1 market after it announced the Pixel Slate in October 2018.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Hybrid Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Hybrid Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Hybrid Devices Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Hybrid Devices Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Hybrid Devices Market

Global Hybrid Devices Market, By Type

• Convertible hybrid devices

• Detachable hybrid devices

Global Hybrid Devices Market, By Screen Size

• Less than 12 inches

• 12 inches to 15 inches

• Greater than 15 inches

Global Hybrid Devices Market, By End User

• Retail Industry

• Personal use

• Healthcare Industry

• Telecom and IT Industry

• Educational Institutions

• Others (Banking, Government, Transportation)

Global Hybrid Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Hybrid Devices Market, Key Players

• Microsoft

• ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

• Lenovo

• HP Development Company, L.P.

• Dell Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Samsung Corporation

• Acer Inc.

• Fujitsu Ltd

• LG Corporation

• Google

• Sony

