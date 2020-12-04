Esophageal atresia is a syndrome of the digestive system in which the esophagus is not developed properly, esophageal atresia is a congenital defect which occurs before birth. Esophageal atresia is a rare birth disease in which the esophagus does not connect to the lower esophagus and stomach and food cannot reach stomach. Esophageal atresia usually happens with another birth defect tracheo-oesophageal fistula. Esophageal atresia treatment has advanced over the decades due to improvements in surgical techniques and neonatal intensive care. According to NCBI, esophageal atresia occurs in 1 in 2500 live births. Advances in neonatal intensive anesthesia, surgical, and cardiac care have improved the overall survival rate in infants with esophageal atresia. Physical examination and imaging studies are usually done to evaluate the esophageal atresia. Esophageal atresia is usually detected after birth when the infant is fed and has choking or vomiting. Tube is inserted in the baby’s mouth and it cannot pass into stomach which is confirmed through x rays, that the tube stops in the upper esophagus.

Global esophageal atresia treatment market is projected to witness growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about the advancement in the neonatal intensive care and development of new technology for the treatment of pediatric. Primary focus of manufacturer for the development of new devices and technology for the surgery drive the esophageal atresia treatment market in the near future. For instance, Cook Medical received the FDA authorization for flourish pediatric esophageal atresia device which will spur the market of esophageal atresia treatment. Favorable reimbursement scenario and government funding towards the new born drive the market of esophageal atresia treatment. Increased awareness towards the pediatric care and various government health checkup drive the esophageal atresia treatment market specially in developing and under developed economies. High cost of procedure is expected to restrain the esophageal atresia treatment market.

The global esophageal atresia treatment market is segmented on basis of surgery type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Surgery Type The Foker process Static internal traction Dynamic internal traction Primary anastomosis Jejunal Interposition

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Pediatric Clinics

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



The prevalence of esophageal atresia increases by the presence of polyhydramnios which drive the esophageal atresia treatment market in the near future. Increasing awareness and rising adoption of new product and techniques in the emerging market will majorly drive the market of esophageal atresia treatment in forecast period. Increasing emphasis on the new technology fuel the growth of esophageal atresia treatment market in the near future. Increasing number of pediatric clinics and hospitals in the developing economies will further increase the esophageal atresia treatment market in the forecast period.

The North America market for Esophageal Atresia Treatment Market holds the largest revenue share, due to increasing number of esophageal atresia cases and improved healthcare infrastructure. Favorable reimbursement scenario and increasing adoption of new technology drive the market of panniculectomy in North America. Europe accounts for the second large revenue share in the global Esophageal Atresia Treatment Market, owing to rising patient awareness. Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth, due to increasing prevalence of disease, increasing birth rate and improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as India. China is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing population and development of new technology. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are projected to exhibit slow growth in Esophageal Atresia Treatment Market, owing to lack of awareness and high cost associated with the procedure.

