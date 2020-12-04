Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market was valued US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of xx % during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for smartphone drive the growth of global embedded multimedia card market. As well as need of integrated memory for data storage in mobile computing devices helps to increase the global embedded multimedia card market. Also, the growing demand for enhanced products with high-storage memory is estimated to supplement the growth of the overall market. Furthermore, the embedded multimedia cards are capable of providing ultra-fast memory, which is expected to contribute towards the development of the global embedded multimedia card market in the near future. Frequent changes in technology is restraint for global embedded multimedia card market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The smartphones application accounted for the highest share in embedded multimedia card market, owing to its high-storage capacity and HD video screening. However, the GPS application is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. Surge in the number of smartphone users, rise in use of location-based services & mobile applications, and growth in demand for automobile GPS software and other wearable electronic products increase the demand for embedded multimedia card market in GPS-supporting devices.

Asia Pacific holds largest share of embedded multimedia card market in the region. Owing to the industrial requirement of highly reliable storage devices operable in unstable environment is projected industrial sector to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period and higher adoption of electronic embedded applications such as smart phones, tablets, and others are some of the key factors for the growth of embedded multimedia card market in Asia Pacific.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Embedded Multimedia Card market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market

Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market, By Density

• 2GB

• 4GB

• 8GB

• 16GB

• 32GB

• 64GB

• 128GB

• 256GB

Global Embedded Multimedia Card Market, By Application

• Smartphones

• Digital Cameras

• GPS System

• E-readers

• Tablets

• PCs

Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Embedded Multimedia Card (eMMC) Market

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• SanDisk Corporation

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Phison Electronics Corporation

• Greenliant Systems Inc.

• Kingston Technology Company Inc

• Micron Technology, Inc.

• Silicon Motion Technology Corporation

• Transcend Information, Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Western Digital

• Faraday Technology Corporation

• Transcend Information

