Global Gaming Console Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 44.91 Bn in 2019 at CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Increasing availability and popularity of multi-functional gaming console is the most recent trend emerging in the market. Numerous benefits offered by the multi-functional consoles such as enabling gamers to download videos, browse the internet, listen to music and watch videos concurrently while playing games, is expected to drive the market growth over the coming years. Driving factor of the market is enhanced features of next-generation gaming consoles and popularity of smartphones and tablets have revolutionized the global gaming market with a rising number of consumers preferring such devices over gaming consoles. Low penetration of gaming consoles in the E-sports market is the challenge of the gaming console market. The market trend is vendors are manufacturing multipurpose gaming consoles.

Based on the type, the TV gaming console segment is gaining popularity over the handheld gaming console as this platform offers gamers a better gaming experience. The past generation of Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox consoles with an 8 GB RAM are compatible with Blu-ray video, HDMI, and digital outputs. The GPU offers able to 1.84 terra floating point operations per second (TFLOPS). The gaming console market will witness considerable growth in this segment throughout the coming years and this will attribute to the increasing number of gamers who consider E-sports as a career option.

On the basis of gamer, Casual games may demonstration any type of gameplay or genre. They are typically distinguished by simple rules and by reduced demands on time and learned a skill, in contrast to more complex hard-core games. The number of casual gamers will continue to rise during the estimated period as consumers are looking for multi-utility devices such as PCs, smartphones, and tablets over dedicated gaming consoles.

In terms of region, Europe is dominating the global gaming console market during forecast period, due to the presence of hard-core TV console gamers. Also, the high average age of the gamers in the region and the technologically advanced audience are the main reasons for the high penetration of the market in this region. The report anticipates this region to witness a decline in market shares at a CAGR of around 14% over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global gaming console market, Nvidia Corp., Valve Corp., PlayJam, BlueStacks, Nintendo Co. Ltd., Mad Catz, OUYA Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Gaming Console Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Gaming Console Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Gaming Console Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Gaming Console Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Gaming Console Market make the report investor’s guide..

Scope of the Global Gaming Console Market

Global Gaming Console Market, by Type

• TV gaming consoles

• Handheld gaming consoles

Global Gaming Console Market, by Gamer

• Hard-core Gamer

• Casual gamers

Global Gaming Console Market, Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Gaming Console Market

• Nvidia Corp.

• Valve Corp.

• PlayJam, BlueStacks

• Nintendo Co. Ltd.

• Mad Catz, OUYA Inc.

• Microsoft Corp.

• Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

• OUYA

• Tommo

