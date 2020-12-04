Global Ducted Air Conditioning Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.



Enhanced product development coupled with technological proliferation is expected to have a positive impact on industry growth. Customer’s living standards in emerging countries are improving and so is their infrastructure spending also increase. Adverse weather conditions in the Asia-Pacific region and an increase in disposable income of consumers is expected to spur the industry growth in the near future. Ducted air conditioners provide with climate control solutions for the whole office or home. Its feature of providing even air distribution in the whole house and office is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Consumer’s focusing on the aesthetics of their house or office prefers these air conditioner units as only ceiling or floor mounted grills are visible inside the area. Increasing use of these air conditioners in offices because of their various cabinets and requirement of different temperature control for each cabinet is to have a positive impact on the industry growth.

The convenience of a uniform environment, control of multiple rooms or the entire house, use of just one system, quiet operation & seamless integration, and reduced maintenance expenses fuel the global ducted air conditioning market. However, expensive installation and inadequate space in the building restrain market growth. Moreover, an increase in the trend of smart homes and easy control in ducted air conditioners provide a lucrative opportunity for market expansion.

Asia Pacific ducted air conditioner market dominated the region in the near past especially the emerging countries such as India and China because of increasing disposable income and improving lifestyle in the region. This demand is followed by the demand for AC in Europe region on account of regulatory norms to reduce energy consumption and replacement of traditional systems. Also, the government is focusing on the construction of green buildings. Japanese market players are investing in HVAC, green lighting and BAS systems to reduce energy costs and carbon footprint which in turn will increase demand for AC in Japan.

Main players in the market are Panasonic, Hitachi Ltd., Electrolux AB, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. These companies are trying to expand their geographical presence and are focusing on having a distribution network to cater to customer needs.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, service, components, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the ducted air conditioning market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Ducted Air Conditioning Market

Global Ducted Air Conditioning Market, By Technology

• Manual

• Automatic

Global Ducted Air Conditioning Market, By Component

• Duct

• Compressor

• Evaporator

• Drier/Receiver

• Condenser

Global Ducted Air Conditioning Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Ducted Air Conditioning Market

• Denso

• Eberspaecher

• MAHLE

• Hanon Systems

• Calsonic Kansei

• Keihin

• Sanden

• Valeo

• Subros

• Panasonic

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Electrolux AB

• Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

• Harp Corporation

• Mitsubishi Corporation

• Lennox

• Watsco, Inc

• Carrier Corporation

• LG Electronics

• Blue Star Limited

• Videocon

