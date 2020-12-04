Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is expected to reach USD 581.12 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 2125 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.59 % over forecast period 2020-2027.



Electronic shelf labels used by retailers have an indicator that displays the price of the product and the offers related to the product. There are several electronic shelf labels in a retail store that are controlled by a server, which uses a wireless communication network to communicate with the ESL. Some of the important factors such as increasing operational efficiency, better product positioning, and increasing retail automation are driving the growth of the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market. The wide range of ESL users ranges from groceries market, hardware stores, sports equipment, furniture, consumer appliances, and electronic and gadgets.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The low labor cost in economically developing countries such as India, South Korea, Brazil China, and South Africa is restricting the market growth over forecast period.

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Segmentation Analysis:

Global electronic shelf label (ESL) market is segmented into the component, product type, communication technology, store type, and geography. By product type, the full graphics e-paper sub-segment held highest market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Full-graphic e-paper use e-papers as their display component; these are the advanced version of segmented e-paper displays. The major benefit of these labels is the energy-efficiency and its ability to project graphical objects, such as logos and callouts, facilitating real-time product positioning.

By store type, the hypermarket sub-segment held 28% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period thanks to the highest adoption of these labels as it allows updating the product related information in less time.

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Regional Analysis:

By geography, Europe held the 33% share of the ESL market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period thanks to the strong presence of domestic and multinational retailers in the region. ESL solutions were first launched in France in 1991. Hence, Europe got a head start in the ESL market. Europe is followed by APAC and North America.

APAC is expected to exhibit 28% market share over forecast period thanks to the globalization and development of the organized retail sector in APAC. he ESL market in the APAC region is further sub-segmented into China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and the rest of the region; the only prominent countries with significant market potential are China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and South Korea. Additionally, the expansion of large scale retailers in the region is responsible for the growth rate of the market.

North America held 22% market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. With the rapid increase in the inclusion of IoT technology in the retail industry, with over 79% of retailers in the North America alone investing in ESL and People counter. 72% of these retailers in North America have plans to reinvent the supply chain management through adoption of ESL in their stores, thereby accelerating the market growth of ESL.

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Competitive Landscape:

The Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. The key players are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as patent, new product launches, expansion, joint ventures, merger and acquisition, etc. to increase their regional presence and business operations. Major Key players operating in this market are Pricer (Sweden), SES-imagotag (France), Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea), E Ink Holdings (Taiwan) and Displaydata (UK). These key players exhibit near about 70% of global market share.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Component

• Displays

• Batteries

• Transceiver

• Microprocessors

• Others

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Product Type

• LCD ESL

• Segmented E-Paper ESL

• Full-Graphic E-Paper ESL

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Communication Technology:

• Radio Frequency (RF)

• Infrared (IR)

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Other Communication Technologies

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Store Type

• Hypermarkets

• Supermarkets

• Non-Food Retail Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Other Store Types

Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Some of the key players of the Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market are as follows:

• Pricer (Sweden)

• SES-imagotag (France)

• Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)

• E Ink Holdings (Taiwan)

• Displaydata (UK)

• M2Communication (Taiwan)

• Diebold Nixdorf (Germany)

• Opticon Sensors Europe (Netherlands)

• Teraoka Seiko (Japan)

• NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling (New Zealand)

