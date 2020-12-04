Global cross point switch market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Cross point switches are electronics devices or components which are the collection of switches arranged in a matrix configuration. It is also called as cross bar switches or matrix switches. Cross point switches have many input and output lines which form a crossed model of interconnecting lines. In cross point switch a connection is established by closing a switch located at each crossroads, the elements of the matrix.

Market Dynamics

Growing demand of cross point switches in information processing applications such as telephony and circuit switching is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Cross point switch matrix design offers some benefits such as high-performance, no blocking, reduced the bandwidth limitations, one-at-a-time connection, and flexibility of connecting any input to any output are ultimately propelling the growth of market. Surge in the demand of cross point switches for mechanical sorting machines, in semiconductor memory devices for data transmission and for video switching in home and professional theatre are expected to witness high growth during forecast period.

However, complex design of the cross point switches could hamper the growth of market. Also complex setting of cross points could hinder the growth of market.

Global Cross Point Switch Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, digital cross point switch segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. A digital cross point switch is generally used for high speed signal switching which transfers digital information, which includes voice and data traffic at a faster rate. It can handle various protocols, data streams and clock sources which are used in applications such as in telephony, packet switching, mechanical, video and military, medical and others. Demand of digital cross point switches in broadcast video applications, enterprise and metro networking systems which are normally employed by internet service providers, telecom central offices, data centres and storage area networks are propelling the growth of market.

By industry, consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Cross point switches are widely used in the electronics components such as in multiplexers, semiconductor memory devices, electronic circuit switching and microprocessors are driving the growth of market. Also use of cross point switches in high-end home theatre applications is further expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

Global Cross Point Switch Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of cross point switch manufacturing companies across the region.

Growing consumption of data centres, augmentation in the requirement of energy-efficient and high-speed networking services, need for LTE migration are propelling the growth of market. High demand of broadcast video applications such as video sources includes set-top receivers or DVD changers are further expected to witness fast growth during forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Cross Point Switch Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Cross Point Switch Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Cross Point Switch Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Cross Point Switch Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Cross Point Switch Market

Global Cross Point Switch Market, By Type

• Digital

• Analog

Global Cross Point Switch Market, By Form Factor

• 64*64 and Above

• 12*12 To 64*64

• 2*2 To 12*12

• Others

Global Cross Point Switch Market, By Industry

• Consumer Electronics

• Commercial

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

Global Cross Point Switch Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Cross Point Switch Market, Key Players

• Analog Devices Inc.

• ON Semiconductor

• Mindspeed Technologies, Inc.

• Vitesse Semiconductor

• Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

• LSI Corporation

• Microchip Technology

• Intersil Corporation

• Microsemi Corporation

• Texas Instruments Inc

• MACOM Technology Solutions

• Mouser electronics

• Arrow Electronics, Inc

• Avnet, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: cross-point-switch Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global cross-point-switch Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global cross-point-switch Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America cross-point-switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe cross-point-switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific cross-point-switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America cross-point-switch Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue cross-point-switch by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global cross-point-switch Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global cross-point-switch Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global cross-point-switch Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

