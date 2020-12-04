The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global fall detection system market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Component, price, financial position, Component portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global fall detection system market.

A fall detection system is defined as an assistive device placed on the human’s waist that alerts when a fall has occurred. The system can sense the persons falling by acceleration analysis and send the geographic position and fall alarm short message to caregivers. So, the elderly who have fallen can get timely help to diminish the negative influence like pressure ulcer, muscle necrosis, and hyperthermia.

Rise in demand for smartphones and wearable technologies, growing demand for multimodal technology and better ability to assist in case of fall leading to reduced medical expenses drive the market growth.

Low practicality and low acceptability among elders and use of data from replicated conditions for designing the fall detection system algorithm restraint the growth of the market. The privacy concerns regarding the use of fall detection systems and the sensitivity and specificity of the fall detection system are the major challenges of the fall detection system market.

Global growing geriatric population and machine learning approach for detecting fall is projected to offer growth opportunity. Accelerometers & gyroscopes anticipated to hold the largest market share in forecast period owing to the Accelerometers & gyroscopes are the most commonly used components in the fall detection system and the increasing use of accelerometers & gyroscopes by end users such as senior citizens – home, and hospitals, nursing, and senior assisted living facilities is a key factor driving the growth of the fall detection system market. Between accelerometers, typically tri-axial accelerometers are used, for the gyroscope-based system, either a bi-axial or tri-axial

gyroscope is used to sense a fall. When the fall is detected, the accelerometer & gyroscope system sends an alert signal along with the GPS location of the person.

Wearable system is anticipated to hold the largest size of the fall detection system market during the forecast period because of their advantage of cost-efficiency and easy installation and the wearable systems are used in homes as well as outside. Also, the availability of devices pre-installed with the machine learning algorithm is projected to be the main driver for the growth of the wearable systems segment.

Senior citizens home end-user segment held the largest size of the fall detection system market in 2016, though the market for hospitals, nursing, and senior assisted living facilities to end users is anticipated to raise at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Machine learning method to detect fall is a kind of artificial intelligence that uses the capacity of sensors to understand the fall-related data collected in experimental conditions and during the designing of the product. Machine learning method projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the machine learning method rises the robustness, sensitivity, and specificity of the fall detection system. The machine learning algorithm is extra expensive than the simple threshold method. However, due to its improved accuracy and reducing costs as well as the growing number of artificial intelligence companies in the market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Its algorithmic design consumes a lot of computable resources, thus restraining its applications in wearable devices.

North America is anticipated to hold the largest share of the fall detection system market during the forecast period because of North America is considered as the main contributor to the global fall detection system market and the US holds the major market share in the region. A major trend driving the fall detection system market in the region is the estimated rise in the acceptance rate of fall detectors among the rapidly growing geriatric population. Also, the rising adoption rate of the machine learning method and reimbursement of healthcare-related costs are the main factors driving the fall detection system market in the US and Canada.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market mostly because of technological inventions and the rising penetration of personal emergency response systems in the country. Beside with this, the growing geriatric population will also act as the main driver for the growth of the fall detection system market.

Global Fall Detection System market, by Component

• Accelerometers & Gyroscopes

• Multimodal Sensors

• Other Unimodal/Bimodal Sensors

Global Fall Detection System market, by Algorithm

• Simple Threshold

• Machine Learning Methods

Global Fall Detection System market, by System

• Wearable Systems

• In-Home Landline Systems

• In-Home Cellular Systems

Global Fall Detection System market, by End User

• Senior Citizens – Home

• Senior Citizens – Outside

• Lone Workers

• Hospitals, Nursing Homes, And Senior Assisted Living Facilities

• Others

Global Fall Detection System market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Fall Detection System market

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Connect America

• ADT Corporation

• Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

• Medical Guardian LLC

• Bay Alarm Medical

• Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

• Mobilehelp

• Mytrex, Inc. DBA Rescue Alert

• Semtech Corporation

• Alertone Services, LLC

• Lifefone

