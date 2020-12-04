Global Facility Management Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 40.40 Bn in 2019 at a CAGR of XX %.

The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Facility Management Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Facility Management Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

The major growth factors for the market include growth in the development of sustainable infrastructure, and in the adoption of IoT and connected devices for building automation across industry verticals. Moreover, a rise in need to meet environmental and regulatory compliance, and spur in the demand for integrated facility management to achieve economies of scale are also driving the market.

The rise in cost of labor and the growing presence of unorganized players in the facilities management market and low-cost delivery provided by such players are hindering the growth of the facilities management market. Rise in collaboration of local facilities management companies with international service providers is offering new opportunities for the facilities management market globally.

In the solutions segment, the facility property management segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. Facility property management solutions help enterprises derive tangible value from their business operations, by enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness. These solutions are further segmented into lease accounting and real estate management, asset maintenance management, workspace and relocation management, and reservation management.

In terms of services, the SLA management segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate attributed to the fact that facility management vendors enable their clients to maintain and manage all SLAs and further help facility management teams to monitor the availability and performance of their critical facility management SLAs.

Geographically, the global facility management market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to hold of the largest market share for Facility Management Market among other regions in 2016. The Middle East and Africa this is majorly due to the mega infrastructure developments that are taking place and rapid growth in the opportunities for facilities management in the MEA region.

Some of the key players in the facility management market are Arthur McKay & Co Ltd., Bellrock Property& Facilities Management Ltd., Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH, Broadspectrum (Australia) Pty Ltd., ISS World Services A/S, Knight Facilities Management, Quess Corp Ltd., Sodexo, Inc., and Spotless Group Ltd.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Facility Management market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Facility Management market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Facility Management market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Facility Management market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Facility Management Market

Global Facility Management Market, by Solutions

• Facility Property Management

• Integrated Workplace Management System

• Facility Environment Management

• Facility Operations & Security Management

• Building Information Modeling

Global Facility Management Market, by Services

• Consulting

• SLA Management

• Deployment & Integration

• Auditing & Quality Assessment

• Support & Maintenance

Global Facility Management Market, by Deployment Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Facility Management Market, by Organization Size

• Small & Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Facility Management Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Education

• IT & Telecom

• Publications & Research

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare

• Government & Public Administration

• Energy & Utilities

• Construction & Real Estate

• Others

Global Facility Management Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Facility Management Market:

