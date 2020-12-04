Skin forms the largest organ of the body covering total area of about 2 sq. meters. It protects human body from microbes and infection. However, due to invasion of wide variety of germs, skin itself become infected. This infection on large extent is commonly caused by bacteria, virus, fungus and parasites, thereby generating four different types of skin infections including bacterial skin infection, viral skin infection, fungal skin infection and parasitic skin infection, respectively. The causative agents infect the skin by breaking its integrity and then inoculating into the dermis, subsequently exacerbating skin infections. The body’s immune system is triggered by these infection which in turn would cause inflammation and tissue damage. The degree of these infections can vary from mild to severe, depending upon the penetration of infecting agent. Some of the symptoms for severe skin infections are blisters, pus, skin breakdown and discoloring of skin. However, wound infection, on the other hand, is damaged area of skin which usually involves break into the skin. Wounds are broadly categorized into two types: surgical and traumatic. Individuals with poor blood circulation, smoking habits, malnutrition, weak immune system and diabetes are susceptible to higher risks of wound infection. Wound treatment type market has been categorized into broad segments, including Traditional, Basic, Bio-Active, Therapeutic and Advanced wound treatments.

Wound and skin infection treatment is of extreme importance as they are potent to complicate morbidity and cause anxiety which subsequently leads to patient discomfort and ultimately death. In order to treat a wound infection, a physician in common carries out advance wound treatment procedure using hydrogels, alginates, foam dressings, collagen and other wound care products. As advanced wound treatment provides effective and efficient solution by allowing fast healing of wounds, thus it is most commonly preferred over traditional treatment methods. Surgical wounds are further referred to as surgical site infection (SSI) by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). About 77% of the deaths of surgical patients were related to surgical wound infection.

Growing aging and diabetic population coupled with elevating obesity rates is anticipated to be the primary factor propelling the growth of wound and skin infection treatment market. Rising government spending in healthcare sector and product innovation are some other factors fueling wound and skin infection treatment market. Additionally, advancements in biotechnology, chemical and tissue engineering coupled with introduction of novel techniques and products is further anticipated to grow the market over the forecast period. However, high costs of the wound treatment products and presence of large number of competitors are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

The global market for Wound and Skin Infection treatment is segmented on basis of infection type, treatment type, distributor channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Infection Type Skin Infection Type Bacterial Skin Infection Viral Skin Infection Fungal Skin Infection Parasitic Skin Infection Wound Infection Type Surgical Wound Infection Traumatic Wound Infection Segmentation by Treatment Type Traditional Treatment Basic Treatment Bio-Active Treatment Therapeutic Treatment Advanced Treatment Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies and E-commerce Drugstores Others Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



On the basis of type of treatment, advanced treatment techniques are widely used over other treatment types on account of its better efficacy and effective healing power.

Based on geography, global wound and skin treatment market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to register a moderate growth due to the rising awareness about wound treatment products and rising incidence of chronic diseases. Also, the rising healthcare expenditure in developing countries such as India and China and increasing footprint of skin and wound care products is further propelling the market for wound and skin infection treatment in Asian countries.

Some of the key players present in global wound and skin infection market are 3M Company, B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, Genzyme, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Healthcare, Human Biosciences, MediPurpose, etc.

