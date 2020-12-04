Produced Water Treatment Systems Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the produced water treatment systems market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & opportunity assessment 2019-2029, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the produced water treatment systems market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Produced Water Treatment Market Taxonomy

The global produced water treatment systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By Capacity (thsnd bl/day)

Less than 100

100 to 500

Above 500

By Technology

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Application

On Shore

Off Shore

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report initiates with the executive summary of the produced water treatment systems market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the produced water treatment systems market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the produced water treatment systems market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the produced water treatment systems market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to produced water treatment systems and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the produced water treatment systems market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The produced water treatment systems market report provides the key market trends that are expected to significantly impact the market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Demand Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the produced water treatment systems market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical produced water treatment systems market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029). Along with this, pricing analysis of the market at the regional level has been provided. This section also explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the produced water treatment systems market between the forecast periods of 2019-2029.

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the produced water treatment systems market over the forecast period. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, Porter’s five forces analysis, and value chain analysis for the produced water treatment systems market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and its impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 07 – Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Capacity

Based on the capacity (thsnd bl/day), the produced water treatment systems market is segmented into less than 100, 100 to 500, and above 500. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the produced water treatment systems market and market attractiveness analysis based on capacity.

Chapter 08 – Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Technology

Based on technology, the produced water treatment systems market is segmented into primary, secondary, and tertiary systems. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the produced water treatment systems market and market attractiveness analysis based on technology.

Chapter 09 – Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Application

This chapter provides details about the produced water treatment systems market based on the application, and has been classified into onshore reinjection, offshore reinjection, and disposal. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractive analysis based on the application.

Chapter 10 – Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by Region

This chapter explains how the produced water treatment systems market will grow across several geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 11 – North America Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the application and countries in North America.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the produced water treatment systems market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 13 – Europe Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the produced water treatment systems market based on its end users in several countries such as Russia, Nordic countries, the U.K., and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the produced water treatment systems market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also help readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the produced water treatment systems market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Pacific Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India, ASEAN countries, and Oceania are the prominent countries in the South Asia Pacific region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Pacific market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Pacific market during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 16 – MEA Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the produced water treatment systems market will grow in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, Western Africa, Southern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the produced water treatment systems market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Success Factors

3.1. Capacity Type (Thsnd bl/day) Adoption / Usage Analysis

3.2. Strategic Promotional Strategies

4. Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Demand Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

4.1. Historical Market Volume Analysis, 2014–2018

4.2. Current and Future Market Volume Projections, 2019–2029

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

5. Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market – Pricing Analysis

5.1. Regional Pricing Analysis By Capacity Type (Thsnd bl/day)

5.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

6. Global Produced Water Treatment Systems Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2014–2018 and Forecast, 2019–2029

6.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2014–2018

6.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2019–2029

6.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

6.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the produced water treatment systems market, along with a detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Schlumberger Limited, Siemens AG, Halliburton, Suez Environment, Veolia, Aker Solutions, Minerals Technologies Inc., Frames Group, Aquatech International LLC, IDE Technologies, Prosep, Inc., Alderley plc, and Enhydra Ltd. among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the produced water treatment systems market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the produced water treatment systems market.