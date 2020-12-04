Global E-prescribing Market is expected to reach US$ 2532.34 Mn by 2026 from US$ XX Mn in 2019 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The report includes the analysis of impact of COVID-19 lock-down on the revenue of market leaders, followers, and disrupters. Since lock down was implemented differently in different regions and countries, impact of same is also different by regions and segments. The report has covered the current short term and long term impact on the market, same will help decision makers to prepare the outline for short term and long term strategies for companies by region.

Global E-Prescribing Market, By End-User

E-prescribing is an electronic method of prescription which enables physicians and other medical practitioners to write and send accurate, error-free prescriptions to a pharmacy. E-prescribing id useful in increasing the safety of patients and the quality of care, since there is no manual writing involved and neglect prescription errors.

Global E-prescribing Market is segmented by product, delivery mode, end user, and geography. Product segment is bifurcated as solution and services. Delivery mode segment is bifurcated as on-premises and web & cloud-based. Web & Cloud-Based delivery mode segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for on-Demand services due to reduced operational cost & easy accessibility to data will fuel the Web & Cloud-Based delivery mode segment growth. End-user segment is divided into hospitals, office-based physicians, and pharmacies. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing focus on the reduction of fraud and abuse of controlled substances and rising focus on reducing medical errors are trending the overall Global E-prescribing Market. However, a high cost of deployment will restrain the market growth. North America is going to dominate the E-prescribing Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing adoption of e-prescribing systems and the advanced healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in this region will fuel the E-prescribing Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global E-prescribing Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, delivery mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global E-prescribing Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global E-prescribing Market.

Global E-Prescribing Market, By Product

• Solutions

o Integrated Solutions

o Standalone Solutions

• Services

o Support & Maintenance Services

o Implementation Services

o Network Services

o Training and Education Services

Global E-Prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode

• On-Premises

• Web & Cloud-Based

Global E-Prescribing Market, By End-User

• Hospitals

• Office-Based Physicians

• Pharmacies

Global E-prescribing Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global E-prescribing Market Are:

• Eclinicalworks

• GE Healthcare

• Practice Fusion, Inc.

• Greenway Health LLC

• Change Healthcare Holdings, Inc.

• Drfirst, Inc.

• Henry Schein, Inc.

• Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

• Surescripts-Rxhub, LLC.

• Relayhealth Corporation

• Medical Information Technology, Inc.

• Quality Systems, Inc.

• Athenahealth, Inc.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Epic Systems Corporation

